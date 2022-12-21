She gave her parents the perfect birthday present. An Alabama baby born on Dec. 18 shares the same birthday as both of her parents, according to reports. Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed daughter Lennon at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The hospital — which posted the phenomenon on its Facebook page — said there was a “one in 133,000” chance of that coincidence occurring. The newborn “held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration,” the hospital added.

