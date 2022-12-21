Read full article on original website
Alabama baby has same birthday as both her parents
She gave her parents the perfect birthday present. An Alabama baby born on Dec. 18 shares the same birthday as both of her parents, according to reports. Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed daughter Lennon at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The hospital — which posted the phenomenon on its Facebook page — said there was a “one in 133,000” chance of that coincidence occurring. The newborn “held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration,” the hospital added.
89 Post Offices Close
The weather has finally caught up with the US Postal Service. The agency prides itself on the fact that its offices are always open, and it delivers mail six days a week and delivers over 95% of the mail it handles on time. “On-time” measurements are something the Post Office determines for itself. The huge […]
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a statement, and is expected to create jobs with an average wage of $34.71, the highest amount in both categories in the 17-year history of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. ...
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. has been blamed for deaths in Vermont, New York, Colorado, Missouri and Kansas. Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least eight lives, officials said. Four people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.
