SU Snags a Pair of Top JUCO Prospects in ’23 Class

Early National Signing Day was up and down, but mostly down for SU Football. The Orange lost their number two recruit in their 2023 class in Vincent Carroll-Jackson. The high three-star defensive lineman represented an excellent pickup from the northeast region at a position of serious need. Instead, Syracuse still has a hole in the trenches and Carroll-Jackson is suiting up as a blackshirt at Nebraska.
