Early National Signing Day was up and down, but mostly down for SU Football. The Orange lost their number two recruit in their 2023 class in Vincent Carroll-Jackson. The high three-star defensive lineman represented an excellent pickup from the northeast region at a position of serious need. Instead, Syracuse still has a hole in the trenches and Carroll-Jackson is suiting up as a blackshirt at Nebraska.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO