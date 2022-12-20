Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
'A little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness': Larger-than-life menorah shines in Dallas' night sky
DALLAS — For 15 years, a Dallas rabbi dreamed of lighting up the sky with a light installation representing a menorah. This Hanukkah, his prayers were answered. "This was the perfect year to finally get it together," Rabbi Zvi Drizin told WFAA. The spotlights are set up at the...
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth coffee shops prepare to keep residents caffeinated on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
With the holiday season in full swing, locally-owned coffee shops around Fort Worth are celebrating with specialty drinks that will be sure to get your taste buds in the spirit. Candy cane flavored syrups, sugar cookie coffee, and gingerbread lattes are just a few of the festive flavors on offer....
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Police Return Baby Jesus to Sundance Square Nativity Scene
The most talked about kidnapping since the Lindberg baby has been resolved. Baby Jesus, who was taken from the Nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours on Saturday night by two rascals — what is a Nativity scene after all without two asses — has been returned to his manger after being found by Fort Worth police.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: Toadies frontman discusses making it big, transformation of Fort Worth’s music scene
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, musician Vaden Lewis, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about his band The Toadies, their influence on Fort Worth and their upcoming show. at Billy Bob’s on Dec. 30. This conversation has been edited for...
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Christmas in the Acre: “Jingle Bells, Shotgun Shells, Mayhem All the Way”
’Twas the night before the night before Christmas,. ’cept Charlie (the louse) . . . In 1890, three years after Luke Short (pictured) killed Jim Courtright outside the White Elephant Saloon, Short was running the “club rooms” (gambling rooms) above Jake Johnson’s Palais Royal Saloon at 406 Main Street.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
fortworthreport.org
Trip to Palo Pinto opens mind to ideas for 2023
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. An early morning trip to Palo Pinto State Park birthed conversations among KERA reporter Miranda Suarez, environmental reporter Haley Samsel and me that one would hear only in the movies.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
fox4news.com
Unresponsive man, 7 others hospitalized as emergency crews respond to calls during arctic blast
FORT WORTH, Texas - The subzero wind chills can be deadly if you are not careful. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday, as temperatures continued to drop. MedStar said a man was found unresponsive, likely because of an exposure to sub-freezing temperatures, behind a...
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Comments / 0