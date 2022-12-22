Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies got chippy on Christmas
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Alex Caruso vs. Houston Rockets
The Chicago Bulls could be without three key role players against the Houston Rockets.
Aaron Gordon Dunk Highlights Christmas Day Games
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade now have something in common. Both have had the highlight of the day on Christmas. Eight years after Wade posterized Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love on a put-back dunk, Gordon did the same to the Phoenix Suns' Landry Shamet.
Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from proven computer model
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center. Portland is 17-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while Charlotte is 9-24 overall and 5-13 on the road. Nassir Little (head), Gary Payton II (reconditioning) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are out for Portland, while Josh Hart (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are probable. For Charlotte, Cody Martin (knee) is out, Nick Richards (ankle) is doubtful and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable.
Mavs Merry Christmas! Doncic, Wood Lead in Dallas' Win Over LeBron's Lakers
During the NBA's Christmas Day slate, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks
New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas...
NBA GM Rips Suns PF Jae Crowder for Sitting Out
One NBA general manager told Heavy.com his honest thoughts and feelings on Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder sitting out this year while waiting on a trade.
