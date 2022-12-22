The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center. Portland is 17-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while Charlotte is 9-24 overall and 5-13 on the road. Nassir Little (head), Gary Payton II (reconditioning) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are out for Portland, while Josh Hart (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are probable. For Charlotte, Cody Martin (knee) is out, Nick Richards (ankle) is doubtful and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO