Oklahoma City, OK

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheHeat

Aaron Gordon Dunk Highlights Christmas Day Games

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade now have something in common. Both have had the highlight of the day on Christmas. Eight years after Wade posterized Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love on a put-back dunk, Gordon did the same to the Phoenix Suns' Landry Shamet.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center. Portland is 17-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while Charlotte is 9-24 overall and 5-13 on the road. Nassir Little (head), Gary Payton II (reconditioning) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are out for Portland, while Josh Hart (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are probable. For Charlotte, Cody Martin (knee) is out, Nick Richards (ankle) is doubtful and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks

New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX

