It’s really hard to fathom the whirlwind that this Mississippi State football staff has been through in just a week’s time. Last Tuesday, the staff and the MSU football program had its world turned upside down with the tragic and sudden loss of head coach Mike Leach. While no one has dealt with as much pain and loss as the Leach family itself, the football program was left in a tough spot.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO