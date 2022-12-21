Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023
STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
BONEYARD: Could State get some players back from the portal?
Mississippi State fans saw some talented players enter the NCAA transfer portal in recent weeks. Some of those now former Bulldogs simply needed to find a place to play. The depth chart is unforgiving at times. Some guys get lost in the shuffle and need a fresh start. The portal provides that college career reset.
WDAM-TV
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State will have another way to honor their late head football coach Mike Leach as they head to their bowl game in Florida. KLLM Transport Services teamed up with The Decal Guys of Jackson to honor Coach Mike Leach by providing a special wrap of MSU’s equipment truck.
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
hailstate.com
Class of 2023: Hosanna Lindblade
STARKVILLE – One of the nation's top pitchers and another Top 50 prospect, Hosanna Lindblade, signed with Mississippi State softball in November. Lindblade was tabbed the No. 45 prospect in the nation by Extra Inning Softball and the No. 21 pitcher in the class. She was homeschooled but was a six-year letterwinner for her area homeschool team, HCYA Homeschool.
Arnett, Bulldog staff closes strong in recruiting under difficult circumstances
It’s really hard to fathom the whirlwind that this Mississippi State football staff has been through in just a week’s time. Last Tuesday, the staff and the MSU football program had its world turned upside down with the tragic and sudden loss of head coach Mike Leach. While no one has dealt with as much pain and loss as the Leach family itself, the football program was left in a tough spot.
Head coach Zach Arnett Q&A
Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett met with the media following Fall Signing Day, and discussed recruiting, signees, and preparation for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. This is the first of a two-part Q&A with the head coach on early signing…part 2 will be on his bowl, staff, and his team. His comments on Part 1 follow:
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus High School hosts signing day ceremony for current and former Falcons
Three former Falcons football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate ball in a signing day ceremony held Wednesday morning at Columbus High School. Senior Zywan Lacey was joined by East Mississippi Community College stars Steven Cattledge Jr. and Ethan Conner, who opted to hold their signings at their alma mater.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
wcbi.com
Local hardware store comes up with plan to make faucet covers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures will dip well below freezing over the next several hours and people across the area are taking precautions to make sure their homes are protected. In particular, homeowners will want to keep their pipes from bursting. Our Desmone Mathews talked to a local hardware...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com
Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Santa Claus made his stop early in Aberdeen. Aberdeen native and founder of Holliday Helping Hands Katina Holliday-Wiseman flew Santa’s Sleigh in from California to bring smiles to her home town. The Husband and wife Duo started this trend of helping others in 2020. And executive...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
