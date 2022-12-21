ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2025 running back Malakhi Lewis announces commitment to Syracuse

2025 running back Malakhi Lewis committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. The Stanton College Prep (Fla.) athlete had offers from Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, Penn State, and Baylor, among others. Lewis, who Syracuse offered in July, is the first commitment in the 2025 class. He isn’t...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award

Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
SYRACUSE, NY
glensidelocal.com

Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse

Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
College Football News

Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange

We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
toplaxrecruits.com

.@CSELax announces it will host men’s college showdown between UNC and Syracuse at Our Lady of Good Counsel HS (MD) on April 15

TopLaxRecruits.com, Posted 12/23/22 – From Press Release. Today Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced plans to host a college men’s lacrosse showcase featuring Syracuse University and the University of North Carolina. The game will be played on Saturday, April 15, 2023 on the campus of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year

After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
MAINE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse to feel coldest Christmas in nearly a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day:. It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years!...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured

Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell astronomer passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell professors are remembering the life of a former colleague. Astronomer Riccardo Giovanelli has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports he studied the evolution of galaxies. Professor Philip Nicholson says Giovanelli was kind, generous, and had an “encyclopedic knowledge of astronomy.”. He was 76.
ITHACA, NY
