Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
RBI Executive Director Backs Digital Rupee as India Pushes For CBDC
Choudhary argues that the pressing strategic requirement may be met with digital money. CBDC would give people what they wanted while protecting consumers as per the exec. At a session titled “Digital Rupee: A Way Forward.” Executive director of the Reserve Bank of India Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that adopting digital currency will greatly improve system operating efficiency and advance financial inclusion.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Bans Cuban Creators Citing U.S Sanctions
OpenSea insisted that it is only abiding with federal sanctions legislation. The U.S sanctions on Cuba are implemented through a number of different laws. OpenSea, the biggest marketplace for NFTs, said today that it is prohibiting digital artists from all nations sanctioned by the United States, including Cuba, because of the embargo imposed by Washington.
thenewscrypto.com
EU Reports: Italy and Albania lost €15 million in Crypto Scam
Eurojust-organized operation in 13 places within Albania. The authorities seized assets worth over $3 million. The European Union criminal justice agency Eurojust engaged with Albanian and Italian law enforcement authorities to prevent online cryptocurrency investment scams. Also, the government reported that investment fraud was carried out by criminal organizations based in these countries.
thenewscrypto.com
Caroline Ellison Admits to Hiding Billions of Secret Loans From FTX
Caroline Ellison accepted a guilty plea and is assisting the government. Ellison admitted that she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed misleading funds. The former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, admitted that she and Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of FTX, deliberately misled lenders about the funds which the bankrupt trading company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.
thenewscrypto.com
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Signs Crypto Regulations Into Law
The new law establishes a crime of fraud involving virtual assets, with a penalty. It also creates a “virtual service provider” license . Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro approved a crypto regulatory bill recently passed by the country’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Thursday. The bill will not permit the use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Recently signed legislation includes numerous digital currencies as authorized payment methods.
thenewscrypto.com
LBRY Filed a Motion to Restrict the SEC’s Remedies
LBRY has filed a Motion of Oral Argument in Aid to Limit the SEC’s Remedies. LBRY has requested that the court consider and grant the current Motion. In this complaint, LBRY has filed a Motion for Expedited Consideration of an Oral Argument in Aid of its Motion to Limit the SEC’s Remedies. They also mention the court proceeding in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX indemnifies $12 million as security before filing for its Bankruptcy
FTX paid its lawyers a whopping $12 million as a retainer to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. District Judge Ronnie Abrams steps down from the FTX case. The FTX crypto exchange became obsolete after its sister company Alameda Research had its felonious hands over the FTX Users’ funds. FTX along with its 130 more affiliated companies commenced their voluntary chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy code.
Comments / 0