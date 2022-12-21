The Kosse City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 13 to handle several routine business matters. City Secretary Christina Lockhart expressed that with support of council, the city would like to apply for the 2023- 2024 Texas Community Development Block Grant, and if awarded the funds, would rehabilitate the water tower so it may be used as a backup water system for the city. Though council has discussed this project in the past, the cost associated with the work was deemed too significant. “ I reached out to GrantWorks and she said she doesn’t know if we’ll get it...

KOSSE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO