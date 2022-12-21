Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
A Christmas Visit With the Oldest Home in Fairfield
The historic Manahan House has been beautifully decorated for Christmas. Back in the day, visitors to the Manahan House in Fairfield, Texas would first be shown to the Drawing Room until the owner of the home was able to step away to entertain. The trees are reminiscent of Victorian times,...
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
fox44news.com
Waco woman wins $5,000 in radio contest
Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday. Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter. The recipient of the award had to register between...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Police Report – Dec. 12-18, 2022
8:51 AM-Officer Sweet on report of elderly man walking in parking lot on walker. 5:45 PM-Officer Sweet to PD to meet a complainant. 5:50 PM-Officer Ashley on report of door to door salesman. 7:28 PM-Officer Ashley on report of unruly person, was able to calm down. Tuesday, Dec. 13th. 7:42...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
Kosse Council approves City pursuit of grant; Gives extension to resident building tiny home
The Kosse City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 13 to handle several routine business matters. City Secretary Christina Lockhart expressed that with support of council, the city would like to apply for the 2023- 2024 Texas Community Development Block Grant, and if awarded the funds, would rehabilitate the water tower so it may be used as a backup water system for the city. Though council has discussed this project in the past, the cost associated with the work was deemed too significant. “ I reached out to GrantWorks and she said she doesn’t know if we’ll get it...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Baylor Bears: Huge Opportunity for Transfer Portal QB?
The Baylor Bears should have an open competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. So why wouldn't a transfer want the opportunity?
Comments / 0