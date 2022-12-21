ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Cheatham Classic Update

The 2022 Cheatham Classic will be played on 12/27 and 12/28, however there has been a change to the schedule. Day one will now begin at Noon (instead of 10 am) to allow time for crews to clear roads and walks. Here is the updated schedule:. Tuesday, December 27th. MEYER...
