One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were involved in a fight outside of a store at the Pearl outlet mall Saturday afternoon. Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department says the incident happened in front of Rue 21. It’s not known at this time what initiated the brawl. However,...
Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road
A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
Video shows moments inside Richland Walmart before police shoot armed suspect
RICHLAND, Miss. — Video was captured inside the Richland Walmart as a woman held a store employee at gunpoint. Moments later, police shot and killed the suspect. In the video, 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister can be seen holding a gun in one hand and an employee against her will with the other. Officers can be heard telling McGinister to put down the gun and let the employee go. McGinister repeated that she wanted to see "a news anchor" as she waved the gun.
Two inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Day should be considered dangerous, sheriff says
Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison should be considered dangerous, officials said. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. Officials are looking for Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing at this Christmas...
Sleeping woman burned in house fire
CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
Man arrested in Port Gibson after allegedly shooting and killing his brother on Christmas
One brother is dead and another is in custody after a family dispute turned deadly in Port Gibson on Christmas Day. Melvin Brinner has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother Donald Brinner on Pattison Tillman Road around 3:55 p.m. Melvin is now being held at the Claiborne...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Jackson hosts emergency water distribution on Christmas Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced an emergency water distribution for December 25, 2022. The distribution will take place at the following locations.
Woman shot to death on Woody Drive
JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and is charged with murder in the shooting.
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block […]
