ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road

A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Video shows moments inside Richland Walmart before police shoot armed suspect

RICHLAND, Miss. — Video was captured inside the Richland Walmart as a woman held a store employee at gunpoint. Moments later, police shot and killed the suspect. In the video, 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister can be seen holding a gun in one hand and an employee against her will with the other. Officers can be heard telling McGinister to put down the gun and let the employee go. McGinister repeated that she wanted to see "a news anchor" as she waved the gun.
RICHLAND, MS
WAPT

Sleeping woman burned in house fire

CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
CLINTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
Kait 8

Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
RICHLAND, MS
WAPT

Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman shot to death on Woody Drive

JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and is charged with murder in the shooting.
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man dies after being shot in groin during domestic dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A man died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Jackson police. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said 32-year-old Terrence Skipper died in an ambulance on the way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy