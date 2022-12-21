ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Gov. Abbott: Texas is Ready for Dangerous Polar Vortex Arctic Blast

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning today and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Polar Vortex Sends West Texas into Deep Freeze Friday Morning

SAN ANGELO – Temperatures in San Angelo fell overnight to almost single digits as a Polar Vortex major winter storm blanketed much of the nation canceling thousands of flights and creating holiday travel chaos heading into the Christmas weekend. In San Angelo, the temperature dropped to 12 degrees in...
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south

25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
Preps for your home and vehicle in chilly temperatures

SAN ANTONIO — We often focus on the four P’s when it comes to cold weather. The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are issuing reminders to people to protect their homes, vehicles and others from the dangerously cold conditions. According to the San Antonio Water System,...
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero

SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
San Antonio Warming Center Locations

SAN ANTONIO (December 19, 2022) — The National Weather Service has forecasted that a strong arctic cold front will move through the San Antonio area and will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season. Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees. CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. ERCOT has said it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, but CPS Energy urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills. The City, County and partners strongly urge all residents to prepare for cold weather by remembering the Four Ps: People, Pets, Plants & Pipes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
EXTREME COLD! Get ready for wind chills near zero

SAN ANTONIO - We are 4 days away from Christmas! Arctic Front Arrives Thursday. A HARD FREEZE WATCH goes into effect noon Thursday. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect until noon Friday. Wind Chills Near 0 expected. Most locations north of San Antonio will stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon.
