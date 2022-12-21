Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
Texans hoping to avoid another power crisis as frigid conditions take hold
“We’re all suffering a bit from the trauma of 2021,” one expert told AccuWeather as lows will dip into the single digits with RealFeel Temperatures plunging well below zero for some. Millions of Texas residents are hoping this week's winter weather is not a repeat of the deadly...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott: Texas is Ready for Dangerous Polar Vortex Arctic Blast
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning today and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
San Angelo LIVE!
Polar Vortex Sends West Texas into Deep Freeze Friday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures in San Angelo fell overnight to almost single digits as a Polar Vortex major winter storm blanketed much of the nation canceling thousands of flights and creating holiday travel chaos heading into the Christmas weekend. In San Angelo, the temperature dropped to 12 degrees in...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
News Channel 25
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south
25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
tpr.org
Weather service, city, county offer guidance before bitter cold arrives
A strong cold front will bring temperatures to near or below freezing before sunset Thursday over the Hill Country and Austin. It will reach San Antonio by midday with gusty winds and a fast drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday morning, Texas was already feeling...
KENS 5
Preps for your home and vehicle in chilly temperatures
SAN ANTONIO — We often focus on the four P’s when it comes to cold weather. The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are issuing reminders to people to protect their homes, vehicles and others from the dangerously cold conditions. According to the San Antonio Water System,...
Life-threatening wind chills set in Thursday across North Texas
Very cold Siberian air, a heck of a lot of wind, dangerous wind chills, a few snow flurries, 72 hours of sub freezing temperatures, and a rapid warm up next week.
foxsanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero
SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
tpr.org
Several thousand residents left without power after blustery night; more bitter cold ahead
Several thousand residents across the Hill Country and San Antonio lost power after a blustery Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 miles per hour were in the overnight forecast. The Bandera Electric Cooperative reported by 1 p.m. it had restored power to the 2,300...
eaglesanantonio.com
San Antonio Warming Center Locations
SAN ANTONIO (December 19, 2022) — The National Weather Service has forecasted that a strong arctic cold front will move through the San Antonio area and will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season. Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees. CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. ERCOT has said it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, but CPS Energy urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills. The City, County and partners strongly urge all residents to prepare for cold weather by remembering the Four Ps: People, Pets, Plants & Pipes.
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
foxsanantonio.com
EXTREME COLD! Get ready for wind chills near zero
SAN ANTONIO - We are 4 days away from Christmas! Arctic Front Arrives Thursday. A HARD FREEZE WATCH goes into effect noon Thursday. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect until noon Friday. Wind Chills Near 0 expected. Most locations north of San Antonio will stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon.
