SAN ANTONIO (December 19, 2022) — The National Weather Service has forecasted that a strong arctic cold front will move through the San Antonio area and will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season. Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees. CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. ERCOT has said it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, but CPS Energy urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills. The City, County and partners strongly urge all residents to prepare for cold weather by remembering the Four Ps: People, Pets, Plants & Pipes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO