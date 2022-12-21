ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wa.gov

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet virtually on Dec. 30

OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in executive session virtually on Friday, Dec. 30, followed by a public decision on staff salary adjustments. Members of the public are invited to join via Zoom. The meeting agenda and information on how to watch is available on WDFW’s website.
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

AG Ferguson files antitrust case against pesticide makers for illegal scheme inflating prices for farmers

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy