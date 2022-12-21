Read full article on original website
wa.gov
Razor clam digs on all coastal beaches remain closed due to persistent marine toxin levels
OLYMPIA – The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Razor clam test results released on Dec. 23 indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, remain above the health guidelines...
wa.gov
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet virtually on Dec. 30
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in executive session virtually on Friday, Dec. 30, followed by a public decision on staff salary adjustments. Members of the public are invited to join via Zoom. The meeting agenda and information on how to watch is available on WDFW’s website.
wa.gov
AG Ferguson files antitrust case against pesticide makers for illegal scheme inflating prices for farmers
SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
