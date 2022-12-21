Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
Oxford Eagle
Boure closed until further notice due to structure fire
Oxford’s Boure suffered a structure fire Thursday morning. Oxford Fire Department (OFD) was dispatched at approximately 5:33 a.m. as flames cascaded at the back the restaurant’s doors. Oxonians flooded to Twitter and Instagram to share the news, sharing videos of the fire before units arrived on the scene.
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
desotocountynews.com
Power outages reported with cold weather
Entergy Mississippi has reported scattered power outages totaling 66 customers as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Here’s a screenshot of the Entergy power outage map from its website as of 10 a.m. Friday. You can view the latest updated power outage information at the Entergy Mississippi website. At 11:45...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Lane Kiffin comments on signing the best two players in Mississippi's 2023 class
Before taking the podium on Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin signed the best two prospects in the state of Mississippi, per 247Sports rankings and composite listings. Those players, four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins and four-star receiver Ayden Williams, both sent in their letters of intent within 20 minutes...
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
hottytoddy.com
Supervisors Approve Conditional Use Permits
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved conditional use permits for a large storage building and a manufactured home in two separate cases heard during its regular meeting Monday. The manufactured home, located on Private Road 2067, needed to seek a conditional use permit due to the land being in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Oxford Man Arrested For Two Counts Of Child Endangerment
On December 7th, the Oxford Police Department was called to a home with Child Protective Services. After investigation, 24-year-old Robert Harp, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. Harp was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued...
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
County leaders: Mississippi drug addiction center letting residents leave without supervision, posing risk to neighborhood
The leaders of one Mississippi county have filed a temporary restraining order against a drug addiction and recovery center claiming it has not done enough to control its residents and that is poses a risk to local residents. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors filed a motion for a temporary...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Batesville woman arrested in Oxford on credit card fraud charges
A Batesville woman is behind bars after two separate credit card fraud reports. According to Oxford Police Department, on December 13th and 18th, officers took two separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. After a little investigation, Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
WDAM-TV
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got...
