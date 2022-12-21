ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, MS

WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Boure closed until further notice due to structure fire

Oxford’s Boure suffered a structure fire Thursday morning. Oxford Fire Department (OFD) was dispatched at approximately 5:33 a.m. as flames cascaded at the back the restaurant’s doors. Oxonians flooded to Twitter and Instagram to share the news, sharing videos of the fire before units arrived on the scene.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Power outages reported with cold weather

Entergy Mississippi has reported scattered power outages totaling 66 customers as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Here’s a screenshot of the Entergy power outage map from its website as of 10 a.m. Friday. You can view the latest updated power outage information at the Entergy Mississippi website. At 11:45...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Supervisors Approve Conditional Use Permits

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved conditional use permits for a large storage building and a manufactured home in two separate cases heard during its regular meeting Monday. The manufactured home, located on Private Road 2067, needed to seek a conditional use permit due to the land being in...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Oxford Man Arrested For Two Counts Of Child Endangerment

On December 7th, the Oxford Police Department was called to a home with Child Protective Services. After investigation, 24-year-old Robert Harp, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. Harp was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Batesville woman arrested in Oxford on credit card fraud charges

A Batesville woman is behind bars after two separate credit card fraud reports. According to Oxford Police Department, on December 13th and 18th, officers took two separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. After a little investigation, Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.
OXFORD, MS

