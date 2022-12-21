Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets first 2024 commitment in 3-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps
Wednesday was a big day for Arizona’s immediate future, as it signed 26 players for the 2023 season. But recruiting never stops, and the 2024 cycle is well underway and the Wildcats have their first pledge for that class. Brandon Phelps, a 3-star receiver from Gilbert, has pledged to...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game....
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Malachi Riley. Riley is a very dangerous weapon that has...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Coach Mike Leach: Off to pirate heaven
We mourn the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who passed away much too young (at the age of 61) on Dec. 13. He was a truly unique character, a lawyer who never played college football and yet was one of the greatest and most innovative coaches of our time.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host
Tucsonan Ashley Hawk will join Alex Steiniger as co-host of The Morning Blend beginning in early January 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
Pima Co. leases “Big Box” shelter for migrants
Pima County just approved more than 330 thousand dollars to lease a large building to house immigrants. It will be used to put more migrant services under one roof.
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
CCSO: Former Tucson police officer arrested on human smuggling charges
In a Facebook post, CCSO said that members of its Criminal Interdiction Team arrested 37-year-old Richard Daniel, who was transporting five undocumented migrants on Highway 80.
Pima Co. may lease large building to house migrants
Pima County Supervisors will consider a plan Tuesday to rent a large building to expand migrant shelter space.
Comments / 0