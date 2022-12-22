Aiken Standard's top stories of 2022: No. 10 – The return of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down its top 10 local stories for 2022 from Dec. 22-31.

Billed as the largest one-day sporting event in the CSRA, with an estimated attendance exceeding 30,000 in the past, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase returned this March after a two-year pandemic break.

And it was held at the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s new, much bigger venue at 2020 Richland Ave. E.

Jessica Miller, the organization’s event manager, described the public’s response as “tremendous."

Strong winds, a clear sky, fast horses and a lush, green track were components for the massive gathering.

The end result was "a really nice day, other than the wind," in the assessment of patron Shannon Akin Thomas, who was among some of the out-of-state travelers on hand for the festivities – a welcome renewal for many, in the wake of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns.

She credited law enforcement with "a great job" in keeping traffic hassles to a minimum and confirmed a lovely experience as part of the railside gathering at a corporate tent.

In addition to the races, there was a Carriage Parade, pony rides in the Paddock Playground, and SPCA dog adoptions.

There were opportunities for tailgating railside or in the infield, or patrons could watch the races from the Guarantor Terrace or Winner’s Club tents.

Bill Gallo, director of racing for the National Steeplechase Association, praised the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s new venue on race day.

“It’s incredible. It really is,” Gallo said in March. “It surpassed my expectations. The future is bright for steeplechasing in Aiken.”

The cost to acquire the land for the Steeplechase Association’s new venue and develop it was more than $4 million, and the City of Aiken provided $1 million of that amount.

Additional work is planned, including the construction of permanent structures.

Compared to the former venue, the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field, the new location covers more acres (roughly 140 compared to around 64) and has more parking spaces and more gates.

The 1-mile tri-oval racecourse is longer than the oval racecourse that was at Bruce’s Field.

The Aiken Spring Steeplechase is the second leg of the Aiken Triple Crown. The Aiken Trials were held March 19 at the Aiken Training Track and Pacers & Polo is scheduled for April 2 at the Powderhouse Polo Field.

The Steeplechase Association also conducts the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, which is scheduled to return this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

For more information, visit aikensteeplechase.com or the Aiken Steeplechase page on Facebook.

Staff writers Dede Biles and Bill Bengtson contributed to this article.