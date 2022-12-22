Read full article on original website
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, injuring two others in car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was accused of firing a gun inside a full car, killing a woman and wounding two others, was found guilty on the five charges presented against him. Jayson Chase, 42, was found guilty of one first degree felony count of...
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as "manic,"...
Man arrested after armed robbery in Pleasant Grove, police say
PLEASANT GROVE — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he used a stolen gun to rob a pair of collector sneakers from someone selling the shoes online Christmas Eve. Wyatt Anthony Meadows, 20, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion...
Man found injured after police respond to shots fired in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Sunday morning, and found an injured man who was transported to the hospital. The incident was reported at 12:18 a.m., and officers from Clinton PD and assisting agencies responded to...
Auto-pedestrian crash at dim Redwood Road intersection leaves man in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in critical condition after being struck by a car while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road in West Valley City. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, shortly before 6:50 p.m. at the 3600 South intersection.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Michael Kors handbags worth thousands stolen in Park City
A man stole almost $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags at the Park City Outlet store on December 21.
Clinton police investigate overnight shooting
Clinton Police are investigating after an altercation escalated to a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.
Pickup rams Park City storage unit gate after driver locked inside
Charging documents indicate the man hadn’t paid rent and followed another client's vehicle inside. When he couldn’t get out, he rammed the front gate with his pickup truck.
Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested
LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
Driver of cement truck arrested for T-bone crash that killed Salt Lake County deputy
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a cement truck who police said deliberately ran two red lights, causing him to fatally strike a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan was booked into...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ sentenced in aggravated assault case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release. Ramone...
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
Body found inside unoccupied Provo building
A body was found inside an unoccupied building in Provo on Christmas morning, although the death does not appear to be suspicious
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
Two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Payson, police say
Two women in Payson were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 22.
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
