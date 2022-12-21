Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Schools closed tomorrow, reopen Jan. 3
Whitewater Unified School District officials have announced through Facebook that all school buildings will be closed Thursday. According to the announcement, school is closed “due to predictions of rapidly dropping temperatures, snow and strong winds,” with a potential for producing blizzard conditions, that will make travel for the district’s students and staff “dangerous,” the post on Facebook noted.
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
whitewaterbanner.com
Weather Service: Wind Chill Advisory till Sunday 10 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Weather Forecast Office as of 3:30 a.m. on Saturday:. “A Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 10 AM Christmas Day. Bitterly cold wind chills of -15 to -30 F will continue today into Christmas morning as windy conditions continue. Maximum wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected into early this evening with some lessening of the wind afterward. Patchy blowing snow and drifting will continue to make for slippery roadways over southern WI.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
captimes.com
Madison prepares for holiday blizzard, officials advise staying off the roads
Madison and much of southeast Wisconsin is expected to get hit hard with a winter blizzard Thursday and Friday, prompting many to rethink holiday travel plans. A strong system is expected to bring accumulating snow Wednesday night through Friday that could lead to six or more inches of snow, with wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service branch in Milwaukee that is following the storm closely.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
WISN
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
WIFR
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater’s Jewel Has Been Dark Too Long
Since its opening in 1993, the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus has been known locally and in surrounding communities as a “jewel” — an unusually large premier performing arts venue for a community of Whitewater’s size. The facility has 1300 seats and a 400 square foot stage, and is fully accessible. It hosted dozens of dance, music, theatre, comedy, and university events every year. The auditorium is fortunate to be in close proximity to Milwaukee and Madison, as oftentimes touring groups that are on the schedule at venues there have added a stop in Whitewater, usually with a more affordable ticket price. Guests also appreciate the convenient, free parking.
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
Comments / 0