Read full article on original website
Related
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’
What outlandish lies did Margot Robbie tell to her family when they learned that she'd done full frontal nudity in the flick that made her famous?
Margot Robbie said she was nervous and 'ready to run' during an intense fight scene with a rattlesnake on the set of 'Babylon'
The "Babylon" star told Entertainment Weekly that she asked the snake wrangler where the closest hospital was in case she got bit while filming.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans.
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photo Shoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EW.com
Jean Smart worried Babylon would be 'X-rated': 'No one is going be able to come and see it'
Babylon was such a massive undertaking, its cast didn't even know if it could be done. From a runtime perspective, the film is long, clocking in at over three hours. But it's also a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess that follows multiple characters in early Hollywood. As such, it's packed to the brim with wild and unhinged scenes of both lavish decadence and appalling depravity.
Chris Pratt had choice words for this buzzy beekeeper, but she's not feeling the sting
Actor Chris Pratt said in an Instagram post that he got stung by a bee after a viral beekeeper gave him a 'false sense of security.' She fired back.
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on Tuesday Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The Charlie's Angels actress' daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Already playing the role of proud grandmother, Moore shared their announcement post on her own Instagram. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos. RELATED: Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by...
Designing Margot Robbie’s Crowdsurfing Playsuit for ‘Babylon’
Director Damien Chazelle’s mandate to his costume designer on Babylon was simple: “I don’t want this to look like another ’20s movie.” That edict translated into no flapper dresses, no cloche hats (on the principals) and no feathered headbands in the Paramount film, set to hit theaters Dec. 23. As the movie’s three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, Mary Zophres, notes, “Damien wanted authenticity but didn’t want it to be a trope; he was like, ‘Bring me fresh ideas!’ ” Creating costumes for the epic about Hollywood debauchery and decadence during the late 1920s was a larger-than-life game of numbers where Zophres and...
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
Alessandra Ambrosio Is the Ultimate Snow Bunny in a Curve-Hugging Red Bodysuit & Fur Coat by the Ski Slopes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t one of those celebrities heading to St. Bart’s or Hawaii this holiday season, she’s fully embracing the cold weather. The 41-year-old supermodel headed to the ski slopes with a mixed wardrobe message about what to wear when the temperatures drop below zero. Ambrosio stepped into a form-fitting red bodysuit that celebrates the spirit of Christmas while sitting outside on her snowy balcony. To keep her toned body warm, she sported a white fur coat, and white boots with...
Comments / 0