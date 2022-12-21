Fake historic “discoveries” are, unfortunately, all too frequent. For generations, school kids were taught that Francis Drake had been to California, based on the discovery of a brass plate in which the famous seafarer commemorated his landing. It took decades before the truth came out: the plate was a forgery, made as a practical joke upon a Drake admirer. Below are twenty five things about that fake, other historic fabrications, and fascinating but lesser known facts from the world of archaeology.

