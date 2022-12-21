Yeah, Pipeline started a bit late this year. But today, it just decided to dish out some holiday cheer — in the form of a solid northwest swell and light winds — for locals and visitors who are lucky enough to be on the North Shore. And because it’s the holidays and we like to share — and because we know one gets WAY more waves mindsurfing Pipe than actually attempting to ride it — we streamed the morning action live on YouTube, in 4K HD, which is replayed above. We HIGHLY suggest casting this stream to your TV. (As well as making sure your YouTube viewer settings are set to 4K/2160p.) Prepare to be distracted. And maybe a little inspired. And occasionally horrified. One thing’s for sure — you will be entertained.

HALEIWA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO