Mililani, HI

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI
What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover

Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
HONOLULU, HI
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March

A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
HAWAII STATE
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
HONOLULU, HI
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
Watch Now: Pipeline 4K replay, December 22

Yeah, Pipeline started a bit late this year. But today, it just decided to dish out some holiday cheer — in the form of a solid northwest swell and light winds — for locals and visitors who are lucky enough to be on the North Shore. And because it’s the holidays and we like to share — and because we know one gets WAY more waves mindsurfing Pipe than actually attempting to ride it — we streamed the morning action live on YouTube, in 4K HD, which is replayed above. We HIGHLY suggest casting this stream to your TV. (As well as making sure your YouTube viewer settings are set to 4K/2160p.) Prepare to be distracted. And maybe a little inspired. And occasionally horrified. One thing’s for sure — you will be entertained.
HALEIWA, HI
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Connie Irwin received her real property tax assessments for her Haleiwa home last week, she was shocked. The retiree ― who lives on a fixed income ― said the property tax assessment for her home went from $2,585,000 last year to $3,337,000. Similar increases next year could force her to sell, she said.
HONOLULU, HI

