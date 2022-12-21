Read full article on original website
The mall isn’t the only place with last-minute shoppers
Restaurants are booked, and grocery stores are packed ahead of Christmas weekend.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover
Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
Salons in Macy’s stores to close after decades in business
Workers said, Pure Beauty Salons have been around since the days of Liberty House. The salons have become a home for lifelong friendships and customers are coming by to get one last appointment in.
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shopping cart theft is a costly headache for retailers, but the city is helping to fight back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not think shopping carts are that expensive, but they can add a lot to a retailer’s bottom line. “The really good carts that you see at the shopping centers or the grocery stores ... they can run up to $700 to $800 a cart,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Of Hawaii.
Adopting a furry friend is the best during Christmas
Bringing a furry friend home for the holidays is very special. However, what a lot of eager pet owners forget is the commitment it takes to be a good pet owner.
Cat attacked with blow dart finds new home
There are many sad stories of abused and harmed cats and dogs. It is nice to have one of those stories conclude with a happy ending.
mauinow.com
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
the university of hawai'i system
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Chef Alan Tsuchiyama’s Grandma Yama’s New Year’s Day ozoni
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the UH ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. Alan Tsuchiyama, a Kapiʻolani Community College alumnus and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
Surfline
Watch Now: Pipeline 4K replay, December 22
Yeah, Pipeline started a bit late this year. But today, it just decided to dish out some holiday cheer — in the form of a solid northwest swell and light winds — for locals and visitors who are lucky enough to be on the North Shore. And because it’s the holidays and we like to share — and because we know one gets WAY more waves mindsurfing Pipe than actually attempting to ride it — we streamed the morning action live on YouTube, in 4K HD, which is replayed above. We HIGHLY suggest casting this stream to your TV. (As well as making sure your YouTube viewer settings are set to 4K/2160p.) Prepare to be distracted. And maybe a little inspired. And occasionally horrified. One thing’s for sure — you will be entertained.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 3-year absence, Chinese New Year festivities will be returning to Chinatown in January!. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit. “It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting,” said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu homeowners balk after property tax assessments soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Connie Irwin received her real property tax assessments for her Haleiwa home last week, she was shocked. The retiree ― who lives on a fixed income ― said the property tax assessment for her home went from $2,585,000 last year to $3,337,000. Similar increases next year could force her to sell, she said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is still a major worry in Hawaii, where rising prices are putting the squeeze on families already living paycheck to paycheck. But there’s some good news. Economists are predicting inflation should fall rapidly here ― back to normal in less than a year. Carl...
Numerous shark sightings on Oahu’s west side
At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Police investigation shuts down road in Punchbowl
Police ask the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
