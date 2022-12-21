As we begin to close the book on 2022 and shift our focus to a brand-new year, we continue our tradition of highlighting the Top-25 Most Viewed Profiles for the calendar year. Using Google Analytics, our staff was able to compile a list of the Top-25 prospects whose PBR profile was viewed the most in 2022. Many of the players mentioned on this list produced at a high level at various PBR events over the course of the last 12 months.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO