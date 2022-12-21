It is with great sadness that I announce today the recent passing of Madison Board of Selectmen member and former State Representative Noreen Kokoruda. Right up until her final days, Noreen was a dedicated public servant who loved this town dearly, serving Madison residents for over 40 years in so many different ways. Her compassion for others, commitment to service, and devotion to her family and friends, is a lasting legacy we can all share and celebrate together as a community. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family during this very difficult time.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO