Loxahatchee, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide

THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
LANTANA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MANHUNT: Man Suspected In Abduction Of Child From Boca Raton

FDLE ALERTS, Seeks Vinie Ristick. Allegedly Took One Year Old Boca Raton Boy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 5:58 p.m. — Boca Raton Police officials just told BocaNewsNow.com that the father was arrested late this afternoon and the child is safe. Expect an update later Friday night. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL

