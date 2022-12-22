Read full article on original website
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder was last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators...
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.
Guilty plea to manslaughter sends 20-year-old to prison, spares him 4 other charges
WEST PALM BEACH — Within months of his 18th birthday and spanning the next two years, a suburban Palm Beach Gardens man amassed felony charge after felony charge — first, police said, for stabbing a man, then for robbing one and shooting another to death after he'd bonded out of jail.
Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist
A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide
THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
MANHUNT: Man Suspected In Abduction Of Child From Boca Raton
FDLE ALERTS, Seeks Vinie Ristick. Allegedly Took One Year Old Boca Raton Boy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 5:58 p.m. — Boca Raton Police officials just told BocaNewsNow.com that the father was arrested late this afternoon and the child is safe. Expect an update later Friday night. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […]
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
West Palm Beach crash that killed man, 71, leads to DUI charge against driver
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 21-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges stemming from a March crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was walking along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police alleged that Jesus Santizo Sarmiento was driving under the influence...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
treasurecoast.com
Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
