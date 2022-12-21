Read full article on original website
Hedgeup (HDUP) Continues to Grow As Monero (XMR) Price Falls and Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Range Bound
Investors in the crypto sector are always looking for the next big coin that will make them massive profits or even propel them to crypto millionaire status. Currently, all signs point to HedgeUp as the best coin for those looking to diversify their portfolios, make some profit and be part of a winning team.
Fidelity Plans to Launch NFT Marketplace and Offer Crypto Services in Metaverse
Fidelity Investments submitted three trademark applications to the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO). The applications show Fidelity’s intent to start offering crypto services like mutual funds, real estate, and retirement investment services “in the metaverse and other virtual worlds.”. The investment giant said it might launch an...
Pessimistic Donkey College, The First College Themed NFT Project Prepares for Launch
With sales of non-fungible tokens falling for the 6th straight month and falling by 60% in just Q3 to Q4 this year, it’s understandable to say the market is feeling pessimistic. A number of factors contribute to this such as interest rate increases cooling the economy and the novelty of purely aesthetic NFTs failing to attract investor attention.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) Need to Step Aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Disrupts the Market After Presale Success
Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a difficult procedure, especially for people who are unfamiliar with it. There are countless coins and tokens, each with distinctive qualities and price fluctuations. Knowing where to begin or even which tokens are worthy of investment might be challenging. Back in the day, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) were two of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies. However, in recent weeks, both Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) have seen their values decline below threshold levels. Even in such a dour market, there is one token that has been gaining momentum: Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will see why Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL) are stepping aside as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) takes the lead.
DeGods and y00ts to Wave Farewell to Solana and Migrate to Ethereum and Polygon in 2023
DeGods and y00ts resolved to migrate to Polygon and Ethereum in 2023. Both projects plan to release more migration details once they’re ready. The team behind y00ts and DeGods also plans to migrate $DUST to Polygon and Ethereum. According to the founder, DeGods and y00ts have achieved everything due...
Crypto in 2023: 10 Things to Be Excited About in the Next 12 months
The final day of our ‘12 days of Cryptomas‘ feature series is upon us. There have been times this year when 12 days felt like 12 months, so it’s only appropriate that we take a look at the year ahead. Next year could potentially be make or break for crypto, but within that, there is a lot to be excited about.
Argo Blockchain Requests Nasdaq Suspend Trading of Their Shares Due to Restructuring
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain is a publicly listed UK-based company. They have requested that the NASDAQ suspend trading ahead of an announcement planned for Wednesday. The company previously announced that it could restructure without declaring bankruptcy. UK-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain requested a 24-hour trading suspension by NASDAQ ahead...
Thor Technology Founders ‘Misled Investors’ and Face Fine Over 2018 ICO
The founders of Thor Token, a 2018 ICO, have been ordered to return ‘ill-gotten gains’ by the SEC. Thor Technologies promised the creation of a ‘gig economy’ software platform, but development never went ahead. David Chin and Matthew Moravec co-founded Thor Technologies in 2018 and released...
Seventh-Largest Bitcoin Mining Pool BTC.com Reports $3 Million Cyberattack
Bitcoin mining pool and blockchain browser BTC.com reported a cyberattack earlier this month in which the attackers made away with $3 million in customer and company assets. In a December 26th announcement, the seventh largest BTC mining pool, BTC.com, revealed that it was exploited on December 3rd, with attackers stealing around $700,000 in customer assets and $2.3 million in company assets.
