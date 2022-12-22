ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trails Carolina Welcomes Winter & the Holiday Season

Trails Carolina provides nature-based therapy for teens and preteens. Therapy and adventure continue year-round. Many parents wonder what the program looks like during the winter months and how programming differs from other seasons. Winter In North Carolina. Winters in North Carolina are relatively mild. Highs are typically in the 40s,...
