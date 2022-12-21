Read full article on original website
Five decor ideas to brighten your home for the holidays
Over the years of decorating my home for the holidays, I have gone through more than a few different color combinations and themes. Some years, the tree was dressed in tried and true red and green with multi-colored lights, other years, the tree was covered in only silver and gold ornaments and paired with white lights.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor
Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
Detroit News
Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Simply Scandi
Few places in the world encapsulate the spirit of the holiday season quite like Scandinavia. It brings the scenery you’ll find on your favorite Christmas cards to life: ice and snow, roaring fires and beautiful homey spaces that encompass the spirit of hygge. A finalist for the Oxford English...
marthastewart.com
Sunny&Ted Founder Jasmine Williams Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With Her Diverse Line of Home Décor
Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs—as well as their quality, handmade goods—and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
macaronikid.com
Hands on Fun with Cuddle Creation Experience
We are a mobile stuffed animal business with a fun hands-on experience. We began in August 2022 with our first event at a preschool. Since then, we have been doing events at festivals, markets, elementary schools and preschools/daycares, as well as for fundraisers. We are mobile and come to wherever...
TODAY.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
