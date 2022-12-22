ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How HBO's The White Lotus Could (And Should) Resolve Portia's Story In Season 3

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCJ7M_0jqpcqh500

The White Lotus Season 2 finale said goodbye to a character just as beloved as its wild theme song , Tanya McQuoid. The death of Jennifer Coolidge’s beloved character brought a tragic end to her two-season arc, but even in death, there’s speculation that Tanya’s story will live on in Season 3 . Obviously, we know her husband Greg is still around, and some might be overlooking a very important character tied to all of this, her assistant Portia, played by Haley Lu Richardson.

Portia was, at times, more in the story than Tanya, and given the events of Season 2, there’s an opportunity to resolve her story in Season 3. With plenty of time before Season 3 , here are some of the ways The White Lotus could and should resolve her story in the upcoming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QFWW_0jqpcqh500

(Image credit: HBO)

But Wait, Why Resolve Portia’s Story?

Out of all the characters left at the end of The White Lotus Season 2, Portia has the most potential for an interesting story in the future. She’s linked up with Albie, which solves the problem of her being cash-strapped and unable to go on a fancy vacation ever again, and she also knows enough to know Tanya was likely murdered thanks to Greg.

Portia can move this story into Season 3 and, most importantly, help expose Greg as a terrible person. Now that we have that resolved let’s get back into ways she might appear in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWMsB_0jqpcqh500

(Image credit: HBO)

Portia Could Be Targeted By Greg

Tanya is dead, and at the moment, it seems incredibly likely that Greg hired his old friend Quentin and his cohorts to make it happen. Greg was successful in getting his wife killed, though with the multiple dead bodies found on the yacht and her being recovered as well, it’s sure to be investigated. A murder of this level of intrigue would be of national attention, and the fact Tanya was a well-known heiress would make this a story worldwide.

The level of attention on Tanya’s death certainly would make Greg uncomfortable, especially considering an investigator might work out his relationship with Quentin quicker than Tanya did. Plus, there are two people who know exactly what happened and could tell the story to authorities if asked. Jack and Portia both were aware of the plot, but Greg likely only knew and could find Portia.

Greg was already bold enough to arrange for his wife to be killed. I don’t think it’s at all wild to assume he wouldn’t seek out someone to handle Portia. The only real downside of this direction is that whatever we’d learn about Portia would likely be mentioned offscreen, as we’ve yet to see scenes take place out of a White Lotus resort. With that said, wouldn’t it be wild to see Greg at the airport waiting to identify Tanya’s body and see Portia getting off the plane?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqi0P_0jqpcqh500

(Image credit: HBO)

Portia Might Be A Person Of Interest In Tanya’s Death

The White Lotus Season 2 finale ended with Portia exchanging numbers with Albie, and there was a sense she would get a happy ending. It’s a nice thought, but if we’re looking at what would happen in reality, it doesn’t seem likely Portia would ever get out of that airport. Let's remember, she was attempting to board a plane without checking out of her resort the same morning her employer was pulled from the ocean.

Something tells me the Italian authorities would want to at least talk to her, if not more. As it stands right now, she’s the only person officially linked to Tanya in regard to official records, and the way she seemingly tried to make a quick exit out of Italy would look super suspicious to the casual outsider. Could Portia be taken in as a person of interest in this murder case?

If Portia were detained in Italy, there’d be a chance she wouldn’t be in The White Lotus Season 3, as it’s already hinted to take place somewhere in the East, like Asia. What if, though, Portia went to another White Lotus with Albie to escape the attention, only to run into true crime-obsessed patrons who wanted details on the crime? Then again, if someone is a person of interest in a murder investigation, would they be allowed to travel abroad? Perhaps i need to think about this one a bit more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoMdk_0jqpcqh500

(Image credit: HBO)

Portia Could Run Into Greg At Another White Lotus

Let’s envision a scenario in which Portia and Greg don’t run into each other at the airport, and she ends up in a relationship with Albie. Later on, maybe they decide on a vacation to Asia, and guess who they run into when they arrive? Surprise Greg and Portia are staying at the same resort, which could create a very interesting story for Season 3.

Neither one would be interested in that happening, especially if some time passed and they managed to stay out of each other’s lives beyond that. And, the odds of someone like Greg and Portia ever vacationing in the same spot at the same time, it’s hard to imagine they’d ever cross paths again, much less overseas, if they wanted to stay away from each other.

The White Lotus is a fictional show, though, and given that Tanya and Greg’s story is the only connective tissue between Season 1 and 2, one would think it’ll continue in some way in Season 3. Jon Gries’ Greg seems like a given to return based on his connection to Tanya, but if Greg is coming back, I’d love to see Portia pop up as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuoUe_0jqpcqh500

(Image credit: HBO )

Portia Might Never Be Heard From Again

The White Lotus is an amazing show with plenty of reasons why people should watch it , but there is one thing about it that I can’t stand. The show left a lot of loose threads in Season 1 plots, and while Season 2 did a better job, there were still some unresolved questions fans were left with. Like, it’s a real problem for me that were on the way to Season 3, and I’m still wondering why the Pattons ended up staying together!

I say all that to remind myself, as well as viewers hoping for more Portia, that there’s a definite possibility that The White Lotus will never mention her again. Season 3 might play from start to finish, and we still won’t have any more information on Portia than we had at the end of Season 2.

Part of loving this show also means acknowledging that there will be things that happen, and we’ll never get an explanation for them. It’s possible that The White Lotus’ crew decides that Portia deserves a happy ending after escaping a potentially terrible fate in Italy, and the door is shut there. I would hate for that to be true, but it’s a reality we all should get comfortable with, just in case.

It’s going to be a little bit of a wait before The White Lotus Season 3 is back on HBO , so be sure to use that HBO Max subscription to binge Seasons 1 and 2 in the meantime. Also, keep those fingers and toes crossed for more returning characters in Season 3, or at least a couple to keep things moving.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
174K+
Followers
41K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy