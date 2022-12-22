ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Michelle Pfeiffer Was ‘Obsessed’ With Catwoman, But Says Landing The Role Was A Fluke

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10u3WJ_0jqpcNXM00

While multiple actors have played Batman’s love interest/foe Catwoman over the decades, many will still say Michelle Pfeiffer is their favorite version. The Oscar-nominated actress left an impression as she brought the cat-loving DC villain to the big screen in 1992’s Batman Returns . While audiences couldn’t imagine another actor playing the character, Pfeiffer revealed landing the role was a fluke after exposing herself as a Catwoman fanatic.

Even three decades after playing the DC femme fatale, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star is still asked about her memorable take. While promoting the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, the Hollywood A-lister was interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . Despite nabbing notable roles over her illustrious career, Pfeiffer admitted she has stage fright and has backed out or gotten dismissed from roles she’s taken. However, there was one exception as she admitted to being obsessed with the iconic DC character. Although she almost didn’t score the role in Batman Returns as the Hollywood star explained she wasn't the first choice for the role:

No, I didn’t. Because I was obsessed with Catwoman since I was a little girl. And actually, someone was cast before me: Anette Bening, who is wonderful. And then she got pregnant, awesome. And then I got the part!

Well, there you have it. Annette Bening’s pregnancy led to Pfeiffer’s dream coming true. It would be nice to know if it was Tim Burton’s take on the character or growing up reading the Batman comics and watching Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar’s Catwoman portrayals in the 1960s live-action series Batman that turned Pfeiffer into a fan of the character.

While Bening is an amazing actor, the Ant-Man 3 star turned in a performance Batman fans -young and old – still talk about to this day. If the Oscar nominee hadn’t played the Cat, viewers would’ve never gotten moments like the viral one-take whip-cracking video . Her performance in the superhero film wowed fans as well as her co-star Michael Keaton who had nothing but positive things to say . Despite several actors, including Halle Berry and Zoë Kravitz, playing the iconic anti-hero, many fans still cite Pfeiffer as the definitive Catwoman.

As memorable as her Catwoman performance was, the Hollywood icon hasn’t been asked back by DC Studios to reprise her role. This could be seen as the missed opportunity with Keaton donning the cowl again in the much-delayed The Flash and the canceled Batgirl . Seeing Keaton and Pfeiffer back together onscreen would be a treat for Batman Returns fans. The 64-year-old actress is open to returning for another go with the whip despite not being asked back. Maybe under James Gunn’s direction, she could play Selina Kyle once more if it falls within his plans for DC’s new slate.

While Michelle Pfeiffer stays open to another DC appearance, she’s currently Team Marvel as she gears up for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaina which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, according to the 2023 movie schedule . If you want to see Pfeiffer as the Cat once again, all you need is an HBO Max subscription to stream Batman Returns .

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
RadarOnline

'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again

Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
174K+
Followers
41K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy