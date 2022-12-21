During the 14 December 2022 District School Committee meeting, Joseph Pires an elected representative of the Old Rochester School District made comments during the Equity Subcommittee report proposing that hate speech directed at members of his community be elevated to public discourse and considered when shaping district policy. This is appalling. The argument that all voices need to be heard no matter how bigoted, homophobic, outlandish, and lacking in factual basis must be listened to is extremely damaging. Our expectation from our elected officials is that hate speech is to be condemned at every opportunity, full stop. Mr. Pires presented a thinly veiled rationale built on bigotry and racism to undermine the years long hard-fought efforts made by this community to ensure that school administrators and educators engage in long overdue diversity, equity, and inclusion work in the Old Rochester Regional School District.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO