ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Bingo at the Elks Lodge

The Elks Lodge are opening their doors to the public every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. for bingo. Bingo sheet sales start at 5:15 p.m. There are more than 25 games including two Progressive Jackpots at $1,199 each. The Lodge’s doors open at 3 p.m. for socialization with charity tickets going...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
theweektoday.com

Metabolic Health & Weight Loss

Join the Friends of the Dartmouth Libraries on Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. to hear obesity specialist Dr. Kevin Gendreau explain how metabolic health directly impacts our weight and quality of life. He’ll also discuss his own 125 lb. weight loss, shares tips, techniques, and strategies for common struggles, and answer questions. In the spring, the Friends hosted a popular presentation on motivation and weight loss with Dr. Gendreau.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Plymouth County Outreach issues alert after 13 overdoses in 19 days

Thirteen fatal overdoses have been reported in Plymouth County in the first 19 days of December, prompting an alert from Plymouth County Outreach. The 13 fatal overdoses are more than any other month this year. Plymouth County Outreach and its partners want the public, especially individuals at risk for overdose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
theweektoday.com

Steven J. Lunny, 67

Steven J. Lunny, 67, of New Bedford died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Moinheiro) Lunny. Born in New Bedford, son of the late John Lunny and the late Hilda (Mello) Branco and her husband...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBEC AM

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Plow shortage will snow in much of Wareham, Select Board says

“It’s going to be a hard winter,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said about Wareham’s extreme shortage of snow plows and people to drive them. Speaking to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sullivan said that last winter, the town had 35 hired plows on the streets. This winter, it will only have 24.
WAREHAM, MA
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes

Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Elected officials should reject hate speech not embrace it

During the 14 December 2022 District School Committee meeting, Joseph Pires an elected representative of the Old Rochester School District made comments during the Equity Subcommittee report proposing that hate speech directed at members of his community be elevated to public discourse and considered when shaping district policy. This is appalling. The argument that all voices need to be heard no matter how bigoted, homophobic, outlandish, and lacking in factual basis must be listened to is extremely damaging. Our expectation from our elected officials is that hate speech is to be condemned at every opportunity, full stop. Mr. Pires presented a thinly veiled rationale built on bigotry and racism to undermine the years long hard-fought efforts made by this community to ensure that school administrators and educators engage in long overdue diversity, equity, and inclusion work in the Old Rochester Regional School District.
ROCHESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million

John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
DOUGLAS, MA
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy