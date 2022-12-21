Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
theweektoday.com
Bingo at the Elks Lodge
The Elks Lodge are opening their doors to the public every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. for bingo. Bingo sheet sales start at 5:15 p.m. There are more than 25 games including two Progressive Jackpots at $1,199 each. The Lodge’s doors open at 3 p.m. for socialization with charity tickets going...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
theweektoday.com
Metabolic Health & Weight Loss
Join the Friends of the Dartmouth Libraries on Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. to hear obesity specialist Dr. Kevin Gendreau explain how metabolic health directly impacts our weight and quality of life. He’ll also discuss his own 125 lb. weight loss, shares tips, techniques, and strategies for common struggles, and answer questions. In the spring, the Friends hosted a popular presentation on motivation and weight loss with Dr. Gendreau.
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
theweektoday.com
Plymouth County Outreach issues alert after 13 overdoses in 19 days
Thirteen fatal overdoses have been reported in Plymouth County in the first 19 days of December, prompting an alert from Plymouth County Outreach. The 13 fatal overdoses are more than any other month this year. Plymouth County Outreach and its partners want the public, especially individuals at risk for overdose...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
theweektoday.com
Steven J. Lunny, 67
Steven J. Lunny, 67, of New Bedford died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Moinheiro) Lunny. Born in New Bedford, son of the late John Lunny and the late Hilda (Mello) Branco and her husband...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
theweektoday.com
Plow shortage will snow in much of Wareham, Select Board says
“It’s going to be a hard winter,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said about Wareham’s extreme shortage of snow plows and people to drive them. Speaking to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sullivan said that last winter, the town had 35 hired plows on the streets. This winter, it will only have 24.
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
Was the Money Spent to Light Fall River’s Braga Bridge Worth It?
In May, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced the completion of Phase One of the project to illuminate the Charles M. Braga Bridge that connects Fall River and Somerset along I-195 over the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by the end of 2023.
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes
Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Elected officials should reject hate speech not embrace it
During the 14 December 2022 District School Committee meeting, Joseph Pires an elected representative of the Old Rochester School District made comments during the Equity Subcommittee report proposing that hate speech directed at members of his community be elevated to public discourse and considered when shaping district policy. This is appalling. The argument that all voices need to be heard no matter how bigoted, homophobic, outlandish, and lacking in factual basis must be listened to is extremely damaging. Our expectation from our elected officials is that hate speech is to be condemned at every opportunity, full stop. Mr. Pires presented a thinly veiled rationale built on bigotry and racism to undermine the years long hard-fought efforts made by this community to ensure that school administrators and educators engage in long overdue diversity, equity, and inclusion work in the Old Rochester Regional School District.
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million
John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
