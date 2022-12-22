ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Democrats say newly-elected GOP congressman accused of faking resume is guilty of ‘complete and utter fraud’

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4TxP_0jqpbfC700

Democrats have branded newly-elected Republican lawmaker George Santos a “complete and utter fraud” who is unfit for office amid allegations he faked aspects of his background.

Mr Santos won Long Island’s Nassau County seat in Congress in November’s midterm elections but his life history has come under intense scrutiny ever since.

The openly gay Republican told campaign events that he had graduated from Baruch College, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and managed a family-0based real estate company.

But The New York Times reported that it found no evidence to back those claims up and Mr Santos has not responded to the allegations.

“Right now, George Santos appears to be in the witness protection program. No one can find him,” said the incoming leader of House Democrats Rep Hakeem Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn.

“He’s hiding from legitimate questions that his constituents are asking about his education, about his so-called charity, about his work experience, about his criminal entanglements in Brazil, about every aspect, it appears, of his life.”

And he added: “He appears to be a complete and utter fraud — his whole life story made up. And he’s going to have to answer that question: Did you perpetrate a fraud on the voters of the 3rd Congressional District in New York?”

A lawyer for Mr Santos said that his client is being attacked by people “threatened” by his politics, while not answering specific questions about him.

“It is no surprise that Congressman -elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations,” Joseph Murray said in a statement .

A top Republican in Nassau County said earlier this week that Mr Santos “deserved an opportunity” to clear his name.

“While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious, I believe that George Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article, which have been repeated by other news sources,” Joseph G Cairo Jr, the Nassau County Republican Committee chairman, said in a statement to CNN .

“Every person deserves an opportunity to ‘clear’ his/her name in the face of accusations. I am committed to this principle, and I look forward to the Congressman-Elect’s responses to the news reports.”

Comments / 616

Sassy27
4d ago

Good grief, why aren’t these losers vetted BEFORE being allowed to run for office? It’s embarrassing for America that we have such uneducated corrupt frauds running for & winning elections where they will be representing us! I might as well nominate my dog for office from now on considering she’s smarter & definitely more ethical than any of these 💩politicians…🙄

Reply(41)
196
Michael Salinger
4d ago

I love how the republicans defense is that the Dems should have caught him earlier. Just like they want to blame Jan 6 on Pelosi. They can’t ever take responsibility for their own.

Reply(43)
159
lie detector
4d ago

Lol can’t wait to hear how they justify seating him in congress ….🤣🤣🤣it’s going to be good after backing the father of lies this should be a walk in the park!!!!!

Reply(4)
56
Related
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

‘It’s A Toxic Situation Right Now’: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Facing Marriage Problems: Sources

Trump family political outcast Jared Kushner’s marriage to the former president’s daughter Ivanka is coming apart at the seams, RadarOnline.com has learned, with insiders revealing the two are constantly at each other’s throats. “It’s all falling apart,” dished an insider. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.” “It’s a toxic situation right now,” said the source. The once rock-solid 13-year union allegedly began to crumble after Ivanka’s father, Donald, lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he...
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy