Monthly observations and insights from MAS President Elizabeth Goldstein. Last weekend, my husband and I took a day trip to Milford, New Jersey, which may seem an odd destination. But it has a restaurant owned and operated by some of my favorite cookbook authors. The restaurant is in an old and lovingly restored railroad station. I deliberately chose a Sunday Dinner seating, thinking that the ride through western New Jersey would be beautiful in the bare, late fall light. And it was. The Delaware River and the surrounding hills provide a great psychological remove from the bustle of New York City, Newark, and Philadelphia.

MILFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO