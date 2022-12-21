ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boropark24.com

Brooklyn Borough President Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Boro Park JCC

Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso joined the Boro Park JCC for an afternoon Chanukah Menorah Lighting Celebration on Thursday, December 22. Avi Greenstein, BPJCC’s CEO, introduced the afternoon by sharing an inspirational Chanukah thought on how a single candle can light an unending number of lights without the original flame losing any of its light as an example of how one doesn’t lose by paying it forward.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC Councilman wants probe of Comptroller Brad Lander for possible conflicts of interest in wife’s role as consultant

A New York City Councilman is demanding the Department of Investigation probe possible conflicts of interest between Comptroller Brad Lander and his wife’s role as a consultant for nonprofits his office is supposed to oversee. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) made the request last month to DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber and Carolyn Miller, executive director of the city’s Conflicts of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC councilman: Anti-drag protesters ‘want to silence us’

(NewsNation) — A New York City councilman has been offered official protection after his apartment was vandalized by anti-LGBTQ protesters because he attended a Drag Story Hour at the NYC Public Library. “They want us to be intimidated. They want us to go into hiding, not just me, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Monster of 2022: Eric Adams

Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Widow of asylum seeker begs NYC shelters to take mental health seriously

NEW YORK -- The wife of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who died by apparently taking his own life spoke out Thursday.She hopes the city can be forced to take mental health issues more seriously and add many additional Spanish-speaking staff members to shelters.Police were again called to a Long Island City hotel-turned-shelter, where earlier this month a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life inside a room he shared with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.Three more of their children remain in Venezuela with relatives.READ MORE: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide

State legislators and environmentalists want to rock New York down to Electric Avenue. Democrats and climate advocates are pushing to pass two statewide building electrification bills next year, the Times Union reported. The first calls for the electrification of all new buildings constructed in the state, beginning as early as...
orangeandbluepress.com

Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill

The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy