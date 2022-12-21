Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Volunteers deliver thousands of free Hanukkah meals to Holocaust survivors in New York City
Throughout the holiday season, volunteers gathered at a warehouse in Brooklyn and packed thousands of boxes of food. The food, meant to help low-income seniors celebrate the holidays, is hand-delivered to thousands of homes – the homes of Holocaust survivors. It's a project from Met Council, New York's largest...
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
boropark24.com
Brooklyn Borough President Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Boro Park JCC
Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso joined the Boro Park JCC for an afternoon Chanukah Menorah Lighting Celebration on Thursday, December 22. Avi Greenstein, BPJCC’s CEO, introduced the afternoon by sharing an inspirational Chanukah thought on how a single candle can light an unending number of lights without the original flame losing any of its light as an example of how one doesn’t lose by paying it forward.
NYC Councilman wants probe of Comptroller Brad Lander for possible conflicts of interest in wife’s role as consultant
A New York City Councilman is demanding the Department of Investigation probe possible conflicts of interest between Comptroller Brad Lander and his wife’s role as a consultant for nonprofits his office is supposed to oversee. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) made the request last month to DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber and Carolyn Miller, executive director of the city’s Conflicts of ...
newsnationnow.com
NYC councilman: Anti-drag protesters ‘want to silence us’
(NewsNation) — A New York City councilman has been offered official protection after his apartment was vandalized by anti-LGBTQ protesters because he attended a Drag Story Hour at the NYC Public Library. “They want us to be intimidated. They want us to go into hiding, not just me, but...
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
How wokeness turned New York into Weed City
Wokeness turned New York City into Weed City as its half-baked weed legalization plan gets mayor to send law enforcement after illegal marijuana dealers.
Assembly Democrats poke holes in Republican’s claim of living in Brooklyn
Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang speaks at a news conference held on Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Chang faces questions about his residency as he enters office. A Democratic attorney showed evidence that Lester Chang still has a rent-stabilized apartment in Manhattan. [ more › ]
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Mayor Adams campaigned on ending gun violence in NYC. Here's how it's going.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams laid out his "Blueprint To End Gun Violence" in a speech on Monday, January 24th, 2022. Adams fulfilled some of his promises, but fell short on others. [ more › ]
Widow of asylum seeker begs NYC shelters to take mental health seriously
NEW YORK -- The wife of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who died by apparently taking his own life spoke out Thursday.She hopes the city can be forced to take mental health issues more seriously and add many additional Spanish-speaking staff members to shelters.Police were again called to a Long Island City hotel-turned-shelter, where earlier this month a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life inside a room he shared with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.Three more of their children remain in Venezuela with relatives.READ MORE: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy...
Detroit News
Stunning fall: crypto mogul to enter plea on eight criminal counts in NYC
New York — Disgraced former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was granted release from law enforcement custody on Thursday after agreeing in his first U.S. court appearance to post a $250 million bond and remain confined to his parents' home in Palo Alto, Calif. The 30-year-old, clad in a charcoal...
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
State legislators and environmentalists want to rock New York down to Electric Avenue. Democrats and climate advocates are pushing to pass two statewide building electrification bills next year, the Times Union reported. The first calls for the electrification of all new buildings constructed in the state, beginning as early as...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
orangeandbluepress.com
Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill
The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
NYC has spent $60M to help new migrant students as schools scramble to meet basic needs
Thousands of students from asylum-seeking families have entered New York City's public school system this year. During a special City Council hearing this week, officials detailed how the surge of students from asylum-seeking families has strained the city’s school system. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
