Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos
Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Ana de Armas and Eddie Redmayne Bond Over Marilyn Monroe’s Dark Side and Choosing Roles ‘Far Away From What You Look Like’
Cuban star Ana de Armas made waves with her controversial take on Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about the late star. De Armas’ endlessly emotive performance makes an interesting contrast to London-born Eddie Redmayne, tightly controlled in “The Good Nurse,” as serial murderer Charles Cullen, whose crimes eventually raise the suspicions of the film’s title character, Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). In conversation, de Armas and Redmayne rave about each other’s work — an especially meaningful compliment for de Armas, as Redmayne knows his Monroe: He starred opposite Michelle Williams in 2011’s “My Week With Marilyn.” Ana De Armas: I’ve been a big admirer of yours for...
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Camila Morrone Wore a Sheer Ruched LBD in LA
Who's to say that Camila Morrone wore her latest look with any intention of “revenge”? It could be entirely coincidental that the actor, 25, stepped out for an evening in Los Angeles in a sexy sheer black dress while her ex Leonardo DiCaprio parties at Art Basel in Miami. In fact, it probably is.
King Charles’ first-ever Christmas speech may have a ‘surprise’
King Charles’ first-ever Christmas speech is being kept under wraps until it airs at 10 a.m. EST on Christmas Day. But Charles is expected to touch on his mother the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her funeral, the Ukraine war and Harry and Meghan. The speech was pre-recorded by King Charles, 74, on Dec. 13. In a departure from tradition, Charles filmed the address from The Quire of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, standing to do so, the Sun reported. Charles was crowned King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Elizabeth was on the throne for 70...
Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Fendi Couture At The Gotham Awards
Gabrielle Union's new alias should be "The Red Carpet Slayer."
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Barack Obama’s Favorite Films of 2022 Include ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘Till’
Of all the Best Of lists that come out at the end of the year, few are anticipated with more eagerness than that of former President Barack Obama. The annual list is always an eclectic collection of cinema that reveals a wide-ranging taste that rivals that of professional film critics. “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” Obama tweeted, before beginning his rollout of his picks from the culture he consumed. For his films, he tweeted December 23, “I saw some great movies this year — here are some of my...
Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps
It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads. News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett's With Love. “This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight […]
