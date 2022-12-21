ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callao, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
NORFOLK, VA
WBOC

Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022

We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NBC12

Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed on Christmas night. Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night. When police arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
FRUITLAND, MD

