Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
PHOTOS: Dogs at Richmond Animal Care and Control don their holiday best for free adoption event
Looking to invite a new furry friend into your family this holiday season? Future pet parents can adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control with no adoption fee for the next two days.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
Christmas Day fire strikes mobile home in Stafford County
Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
WAVY News 10
Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022
We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
NBC12
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed on Christmas night. Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night. When police arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Tractor-trailer believed to be carrying Amazon packages catches fire on I-95 in Ashland
A Hanover County Fire spokesperson said the vehicle fire is located on Interstate 95 south at mile marker 91, just before Ashcake Road.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.
He vanished in October. His 5-year-old can't stop asking where her dad is.
With just the clothes on his back and a pair of sliders on his feet, Devin Atkinson disappeared from his South Richmond apartment home in early October.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
WBOC
Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
NBC12
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan on hitting the road for the holidays, there are a few things to check off your list before leaving home. Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor hoses. “What will happen is, the hose will hold water,...
Comments / 0