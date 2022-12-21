ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, VA
WRIC TV

Juvenile male dead after shooting on Engleside Drive in Henrico, suspect in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A juvenile male is dead after police say he was shot on Engleside Court in Henrico County. According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Once one scene, they found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound and initiated live-saving efforts.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident

The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Yorktown boys hoop team shoots poorly in loss

The Yorktown Patriots fell behind 10-0 and never found their shooting eye in a road loss to the Annandale Atoms in non-district boys high-school basketball action Dec. 20. The Patriots (5-2, 1-0) shot just 26 percent from the floor, including only eight percent from three-point range, in the 70-55 loss.
YORKTOWN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy