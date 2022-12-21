Read full article on original website
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
It's freezing in Richmond. Here's how to get help.
People looking for warm shelter during frigid weekend temperatures have several options in the City of Richmond.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
Chester woman received Medicaid, pension payments from unlicensed group home patients in fraud scheme
A Chester woman has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges for her involvement in a Richmond-based health care services scheme.
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Tractor-trailer believed to be carrying Amazon packages catches fire on I-95 in Ashland
A Hanover County Fire spokesperson said the vehicle fire is located on Interstate 95 south at mile marker 91, just before Ashcake Road.
NBC12
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Main Street Virginia ABC liquor store shoplifting suspects
Richmond Police are searching for three people believed to have shoplifted from a local Virginia ABC store in early December.
WRIC TV
Juvenile male dead after shooting on Engleside Drive in Henrico, suspect in custody
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A juvenile male is dead after police say he was shot on Engleside Court in Henrico County. According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Once one scene, they found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound and initiated live-saving efforts.
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
She planned to give out toys to 250 families. Then she discovered a problem.
As the head of Viewpoint Services, Nadya Senia helps organizes programs to help community members in need of assistance whether it be clothing, food, or housing.
Fuel spill at Sam's Club causes parking lot closure, traffic backups
Fuel spill at the Newport News Sam's Club causes parking lot closure, traffic backups, according to Newport News Police
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
Comments / 0