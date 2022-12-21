ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground

A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Popular Science

Why do humans talk? Tree-dwelling orangutans might hold the answer.

Across the planet, there are roughly 7,000 languages spoken by humans. But, how humans got to be such robust conversationalists is a bit of a mystery. A new study published Tuesday in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences could show a bit more of the link between human speech and sounds that our animal cousins make. The new research finds that orangutans produce consonant-like calls more often and of a greater variety than their African ground-dwelling cousins (gorillas, bonobos, and chimpanzees).
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
AccuWeather

Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River

(CNN) -- Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species. Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of...
TheConversationAU

Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse

Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
IGN

Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time

Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
a-z-animals.com

The Oldest Living Thing on Earth Can Be Found in California

The Bristlecone pine trees of California are the oldest living things on Earth. These ancient trees have been around for more than 5,000 years! Bristlecone pines are remarkable for their adaptability to extremely harsh conditions and for living on very little water for long periods. If you didn’t know that the oldest living thing on Earth can be found in California, keep reading to discover more about this resilient tree!
CBS Sacramento

"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal

It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
Outsider.com

Critically Endangered Brown Bears Discovered Living in Garbage Dump in Concerning Photos

Shocking images are showing some heartbreaking information as critically endangered brown bears forage within a garbage dump. These images depict what is becoming a major problem for the species and the species’ overall health. According to officials, over three-quarters of the Himalayan brown bear’s diet in India’s Kashmir and Jammu regions consists of human garbage. Investigating the scat of some of these bears, experts uncovered a lot of garbage. Some items include plastic bags, chocolate wrappers, and high-calorie foods tossed by humans and carried to the dump.
ancientpages.com

Surprising Evolution Discovery – Extinct Subterranean Human Species With Tiny Brains Used Fire

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An archaeologist says he has made an astonishing discovery and can offer evidence extinct human species used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. If he is correct in his assumptions, then the archeological findings open a new surprising chapter in the history of human evolution.
