Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.

SAXIS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO