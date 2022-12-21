ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternshorepost.com

Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award

Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond

The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
RICHMOND, VA
easternshorepost.com

Now taking the stage in Onancock: a ruckus

The noise heard in Onancock last Wednesday, Dec. 14, might have been the bombshell that Onancock City Council member Maphis Oswald dropped when she told an audience at the Historic Onancock School that the performance pavilion being described at that meeting “was not the performance pavilion described to the Town Council when the council approved the building of the pavilion.”
ONANCOCK, VA
WAVY News 10

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast

Hampton police are searching for Lamont Lee Lewis, after his wife Tivona Fogg was shot and killed on Christmas morning. Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jxCcG4.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Thousands without power as winter storm presses on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
RICHMOND, VA
WBOC

Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident

The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday

Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
SAXIS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy