easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
easternshorepost.com
Now taking the stage in Onancock: a ruckus
The noise heard in Onancock last Wednesday, Dec. 14, might have been the bombshell that Onancock City Council member Maphis Oswald dropped when she told an audience at the Historic Onancock School that the performance pavilion being described at that meeting “was not the performance pavilion described to the Town Council when the council approved the building of the pavilion.”
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
shoredailynews.com
One suspect identified, another sought in Friday robbery at Nelsonia Royal Farms
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Royal Farms, Nelsonia, Virginia. Later that night, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar, Oak Hall, Virginia.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
WAVY News 10
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast
Hampton police are searching for Lamont Lee Lewis, after his wife Tivona Fogg was shot and killed on Christmas morning. Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jxCcG4.
Virginia officers to crack down on drunk driving during holiday season
In the greater Richmond area, 17 different law enforcement agencies will conduct over 100 patrols and nearly a dozen sobriety checkpoints between now and the New Year.
NBC12
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
Police looking for suspect after Eastern Shore incidents
Accomack Co. police said a man has been arrested and charged, while the search is on for another suspect after an armed robbery and another attempted armed robbery.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
WBOC
Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident
The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
shoredailynews.com
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
Ashland man killed in Christmas Eve shooting, suspect charged with first degree murder
Hanover County Sheriff's Department, deputies and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Omni Court at around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a report of a shooting.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
4 arrested on firearms, drug charges during traffic stop in Gloucester
Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.
