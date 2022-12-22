According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Drought monitor, only 9% of Oregon is where it should be for soil moisture numbers for this time of year. And of that 91% that’s dry, the driest conditions are found in the central part of the state, with a large portion of Crook County under a Exceptional Drought designation. While snowpacks across the state are well above normal for this time of year, Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill says reservoirs outside the Willamette Valley remain very low.

