Finding Oregon’s official gem, the sunstone, for free or low cost can be done, but it’s not easy
A quiet Gold Rush continues in Oregon’s high desert. Serious rockhounds, weekend prospectors and people selling the state’s official gemstone are staking claims and digging for sunstones. Sunstones? Even lapidaries and longtime gem dealers ask this question. The feldspar crystals are found in soil and prehistoric lava flows...
Oregon’s new paid leave program: What you need to know
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking...
Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive
A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
Readers respond: Masks work when worn
Letter writer Tom Busse accuses Oregon’s epidemiologist, Dean Sidelinger, of crying wolf in his request that folks wear masks in public settings because, Busse says, the mask mandate doesn’t work, and people are making much unnecessary ado about a virus (RSV) that’s been around since the 1950s, (“Readers respond: Masking not helping,” Dec. 15).
Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January
After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
focushillsboro.com
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Homeless Population Has Increased Dramatically, According to Federal Data
Oregon Homeless: In spite of the pandemic, the number of persons who are homeless across the country has stayed essentially unchanged since 2016, according to a report that was just made public at the national level. The survey also demonstrates something that the majority of people living in Oregon are already aware of: there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping on the streets throughout the state.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
focushillsboro.com
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
Readers respond: Fair treatment solves Oregon’s defense crisis
I’m a public defense contractor in Harney County. The origins of the public defense crisis can be analogized like this: The Oregon Legislature is the divorced Daddy who owes a big support bill to his Public Defense Services Commission Mommy and the lawyer kids he’s never cared about. Daddy is way behind on his payments and visitation time. Now Daddy’s shocked when the consequences of his years of neglect come back to bite him on the butt, (“Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers,” Dec. 4).
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
nbc16.com
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
proclaimerscv.com
Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January
January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges
Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
pnwag.net
Despite Snowpack Oregon Remains Dry
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Drought monitor, only 9% of Oregon is where it should be for soil moisture numbers for this time of year. And of that 91% that’s dry, the driest conditions are found in the central part of the state, with a large portion of Crook County under a Exceptional Drought designation. While snowpacks across the state are well above normal for this time of year, Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill says reservoirs outside the Willamette Valley remain very low.
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KTVZ
Bitter cold hits High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed; other closures, delays reported
Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.
