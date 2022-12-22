ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland weather: Ice and snow give way to rain Monday

The ice and snow in Portland has finally melted and the city can expect a rainy week with temperatures rising into the 40s and even 50s in the coming days. After delays and cancellations throughout the weekend, Portland International Airport is easing back into regular operations with the National Weather Services predicting temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on Monday with a few inches of rain expected to drop throughout the day.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive

A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve

A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Support downtown Portland with your presence

People should consider supporting downtown Portland by actually spending time there, (“Downtown Portland pedestrian count remains depressed at the start of holiday shopping,” Dec. 9″). Have a meal at a restaurant, go shopping at a local store, visit the art museum, or attend a concert, a play or a lecture. The businesses and institutions there need your support.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: A year of standing still

As much as we needed solutions, 2022 didn’t provide very many of them. Homicides in Portland surpassed last year’s record weeks ago. The dire shortage of mental health and drug addiction services continues to ripple through our communities, sending people needing treatment to emergency rooms, through the criminal justice system and onto the streets instead. Meanwhile Oregon’s years-long housing crisis shows no sign of abating, with rents climbing and thousands of people camping outside – a testament to how poorly this “crisis” has been met with action.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas Day meal to nearly 200 people in need in Portland

About 15 volunteers served hot meals to nearly 200 people in need Christmas morning at the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town district. Young and older volunteers donned red aprons to serve plates of ham with pineapple and brown sugar, au Gratin potatoes, green beans with onion, along with dinner rolls, fruit salad and slices of pumpkin pie to about 150 to 200 people who came to the 10 a.m. meal.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy