As much as we needed solutions, 2022 didn’t provide very many of them. Homicides in Portland surpassed last year’s record weeks ago. The dire shortage of mental health and drug addiction services continues to ripple through our communities, sending people needing treatment to emergency rooms, through the criminal justice system and onto the streets instead. Meanwhile Oregon’s years-long housing crisis shows no sign of abating, with rents climbing and thousands of people camping outside – a testament to how poorly this “crisis” has been met with action.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO