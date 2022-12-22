Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland weather: Ice and snow give way to rain Monday
The ice and snow in Portland has finally melted and the city can expect a rainy week with temperatures rising into the 40s and even 50s in the coming days. After delays and cancellations throughout the weekend, Portland International Airport is easing back into regular operations with the National Weather Services predicting temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on Monday with a few inches of rain expected to drop throughout the day.
Thaw from Portland winter storm begins, but ice could linger
Parts of Portland were emerging Saturday from the ice that caked roads and windows over the two days prior, but for other areas the thaw might not take hold until the afternoon. Andy Bryant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said much of the region is seeing...
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure
Road crews reopened Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Saturday as rising temperatures helped tame the ice that first closed the freeway late Thursday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said road crews continue to sand, salt and plow the freeway and said drivers should use caution. Rising temperatures...
Alaska Airlines cancels mainline flights at PDX despite warming temperatures
Even as the ice begins to thaw, mass cancellations continued at Portland International Airport the day before Christmas, following an ice storm that had already left thousands with canceled flights. Alaska Airlines has canceled all its remaining mainline flights out of Portland on Saturday, and a total of 300 flights...
Holiday plans upended for thousands as storm snarls travel in Oregon
Thousands of people in Oregon are dealing with upended holiday plans Friday, after a freezing ice storm pelted the region on what should have been one of the busiest travel days of the year. At the Portland International Airport, at least 168 flights scheduled to leave the city on Friday...
Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive
A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve
A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
Readers respond: Support downtown Portland with your presence
People should consider supporting downtown Portland by actually spending time there, (“Downtown Portland pedestrian count remains depressed at the start of holiday shopping,” Dec. 9″). Have a meal at a restaurant, go shopping at a local store, visit the art museum, or attend a concert, a play or a lecture. The businesses and institutions there need your support.
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
Editorial: A year of standing still
As much as we needed solutions, 2022 didn’t provide very many of them. Homicides in Portland surpassed last year’s record weeks ago. The dire shortage of mental health and drug addiction services continues to ripple through our communities, sending people needing treatment to emergency rooms, through the criminal justice system and onto the streets instead. Meanwhile Oregon’s years-long housing crisis shows no sign of abating, with rents climbing and thousands of people camping outside – a testament to how poorly this “crisis” has been met with action.
Kann may already be the most acclaimed restaurant in Portland history: Beat Check podcast
It’s been years in the works, and it’s finally here. And if you’ve been there, it’s probably something you’ve talk to your friend and family about already. On the latest episode of Beat Check, we chat with restaurant critic Michael Russell. Yes -- We talked...
Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
Car stuck on icy road struck by train in Oregon City
Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated there was also an uninjured passenger in the car. A car marooned on an icy street in Oregon City was struck by a train Friday morning. The car’s driver heard the train coming and was able to safely exit the vehicle before it was hit.
Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas Day meal to nearly 200 people in need in Portland
About 15 volunteers served hot meals to nearly 200 people in need Christmas morning at the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town district. Young and older volunteers donned red aprons to serve plates of ham with pineapple and brown sugar, au Gratin potatoes, green beans with onion, along with dinner rolls, fruit salad and slices of pumpkin pie to about 150 to 200 people who came to the 10 a.m. meal.
Donating an organ to a stranger: ‘It’s a small price to pay to save someone’s life’
Trinity Huth was able to get married, dance at her sister’s wedding and turn 50 because a stranger living in Oregon donated a kidney to save her life 14 years ago. On Christmas Eve, anonymous donor Nancy Bonazzoli and Huth saw each other for only the second time. For...
Letter from the Editor: Readers changed her life forever and for the better
The gift to Pamela Kolden was nothing short of transformational. In 1999, Kolden’s 43-year-old body was locked up from cerebral palsy, unwieldy and reluctant to bend to her mighty will. People struggled to understand her confounding sounds and became impatient as she spelled out words on her homemade alphabet board.
Police arrest 43-year-old Portland man accused in girlfriend’s killing
Police in Southern Oregon on Friday arrested 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo, who was wanted by Portland police for allegedly killing 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach on Dec. 9. Muhlbach’s body was found in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park earlier this month. Three days later, Portland police asked for the public’s help...
Portland man fatally stabbed, allegedly by roommate, identified
Police identified the 24-year-old man allegedly killed by his roommate in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood as Jamiah Shirley. Medical examiners determined the cause of death was homicide by stabbing, Portland police said Saturday.
