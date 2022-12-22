ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

By MORGAN LEE, ELLIOT SPAGAT and GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVHdE_0jqpRPjR00

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again.

But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios.

“We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart.

They're among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.

The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court's help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It's not clear when the court's decision will come.

Texas National Guard members took up positions in El Paso at the behest of the state, while volunteers and law enforcement officers worried that some migrants could succumb to the cold. Nighttime temperatures have been in the 30s and will be even colder in coming days. The Roman Catholic Diocese of El Paso, where nighttime temperatures could drop into the 20s this week, planned to open two more shelters for up to 1,000 people at area churches.

In downtown El Paso, sidewalks near a bus station served as living quarters for dozens of families and clusters of men who recently arrived from Latin American countries including Venezuela and Colombia.

Junior Carmona, a 22-year-old musician and hairstylist from Venezuela, waited Wednesday to board a bus to Dallas to be reunited with relatives including his mother. His journey to the U.S. lasted six months while he was robbed and detained three times by Mexican immigration authorities. Camona said he couldn’t bear another setback and entered the U.S. without first requesting asylum, while he saw many Venezuelans wait in Mexico to see if Title 42 restrictions would be lifted.

“There are many who resign themselves to seeing if the doors will open,” he said. “In Mexico, there are many cartels. ... it’s much more safe to be here illegally than be legal over there.”

On the southern side of the Rio Grande, Jhorman Morey, a 38-year-old mechanic from Venezuela, warmed his hands by a campfire with a half-dozen other migrants. Morey was among those waiting for a decision on the restrictions before attempting to cross into the U.S. Some slept along the concrete embankments of the river.

“I want them to decide” on the public health rule known as Title 42, said Morey, who arrived six weeks ago in the Mexican city of Juarez, across the border from El Paso. He now rarely eats after exhausting his savings.

In Tijuana, an estimated 5,000 migrants were staying in more than 30 shelters and many more renting rooms and apartments. Layered, razor-topped walls rising 30 feet (9 meters) along the border with San Diego make the area daunting for illegal crossings.

Under the restrictions, officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times, and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border, on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Immigration advocates have said the restrictions go against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution, and that the pretext is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve. They sued to end the use of Title 42; a federal judge sided with them in November and set the Dec. 21 deadline.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an "unprecedented calamity" that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.

In response, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the restrictions in place.

The federal government then asked the Supreme Court to reject the states' effort while also acknowledging that ending the restrictions abruptly will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.”

States filed a response early Wednesday, arguing that letting the restrictions expire while the court reviews the lower court decision would cause "immediate, severe, and irreversible harms” to the states.

Though the Wednesday expiration date was set weeks ago, the U.S. government asked for more time to prepare — while saying that it has sent more resources to the border and maintaining that the solution is not to extend the rule indefinitely.

About 23,000 agents are deployed to the southern border, according to the White House. The Biden administration said it has sent more Border Patrol processing coordinators and more surveillance and has increased security at ports of entry.

Should the Supreme Court act before Friday, the government wants the restrictions in place until the end of Dec. 27. If the court acts on Friday or later, the government wants the limits to remain until the second business day following such an order.

Title 42 allows the government to expel asylum-seekers of all nationalities, but it’s disproportionately affected people from countries whose citizens Mexico has agreed to take: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently, Venezuela, in addition to Mexico.

___

Rebecca Santana in Washington, D.C., Juan Lozano in Houston, Alicia Fernández in Ciudad Juarez and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service...
EL PASO, TX
WGAU

Jan. 6 report sidesteps federal intelligence failures before deadly Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — While detailing multiple warnings of violence collected by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials about protests planned for Jan. 6, the House select committee’s report largely avoids the issue of how federal agencies handled the information or why they failed to share the full extent of the threats with U.S. Capitol Police officers tasked with protecting Congress from the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

After Jan. 6: Congress born of chaos ends in achievement

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The 117th Congress opened with the unfathomable Jan. 6, 2021, mob siege of the Capitol and is closing with unprecedented federal criminal referrals of the former president over the insurrection — all while conducting one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING — (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by...
WGAU

S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on Monday, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities. Several North Korean drones crossed...
WGAU

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials,...
WGAU

Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who...
WGAU

Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia. The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday.
WGAU

Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A...
WGAU

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm as Serbia's top military officials inspected their troops on the border with Kosovo in a show of combat readiness. The incident on Sunday evening...
WGAU

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects. “When people hear...
WGAU

Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and spoke with service members stationed around the world. “They’re away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

HAVANA — (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
WGAU

Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS — (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and others held a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism. Turkey summoned France’s ambassador Monday over what it called “black...
WGAU

EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy