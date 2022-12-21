Read full article on original website
nc.gov
Federal comment period opens on North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application
The 30-day public comment period on North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery begins today. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries submitted the ITP application to the National Marine Fisheries Service...
nc.gov
Public Comment on Proposed 1.0 Percent Alternate Assessment Participation Extension Waiver
Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit a request for waiver of section 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(2) as it requires State Education Agencies to adhere to a 1.0 percent cap for the total number of students assessed Statewide in a subject area using an alternate assessment. Specifically, the state anticipates that it will exceed the cap under paragraph (c)(2) with respect to any subject for which assessments are administered under §200.2(a)(1) in any school year, and is requesting, pursuant to 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(4), that the Secretary waive the cap for the relevant subject for one year.
nc.gov
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries advisory committees to meet in January
Five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January. The meetings will be held by WebEx and streamed on YouTube. Those who wish to attend a meeting online and speak during the public comment period must pre-register. The deadline for registration for online public comment is noon the day of the meeting.
