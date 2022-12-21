ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Public Comment on Proposed 1.0 Percent Alternate Assessment Participation Extension Waiver

Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit a request for waiver of section 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(2) as it requires State Education Agencies to adhere to a 1.0 percent cap for the total number of students assessed Statewide in a subject area using an alternate assessment. Specifically, the state anticipates that it will exceed the cap under paragraph (c)(2) with respect to any subject for which assessments are administered under §200.2(a)(1) in any school year, and is requesting, pursuant to 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(4), that the Secretary waive the cap for the relevant subject for one year.
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries advisory committees to meet in January

Five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January. The meetings will be held by WebEx and streamed on YouTube. Those who wish to attend a meeting online and speak during the public comment period must pre-register. The deadline for registration for online public comment is noon the day of the meeting.
