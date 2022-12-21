President Joe Biden told Democratic National Committee leaders to make South Carolina the first voting state during the primaries, according to The Washington Post. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire vote first in the general election primaries and garner the most media attention. In a letter delivered to members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee at a dinner on Dec. 1, Biden wrote that South Carolina should be the first primary state to ensure minority voters have a voice in the next general election.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO