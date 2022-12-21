ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
Black Enterprise

Biden Tells Democratic National Committee To Make South Carolina First State To Vote During 2024 Primaries

President Joe Biden told Democratic National Committee leaders to make South Carolina the first voting state during the primaries, according to The Washington Post. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire vote first in the general election primaries and garner the most media attention. In a letter delivered to members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee at a dinner on Dec. 1, Biden wrote that South Carolina should be the first primary state to ensure minority voters have a voice in the next general election.
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds pro-union vote at Ohio battery factory

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday praising the successful union vote of an electric battery plant in Ohio. Biden, who often calls himself the most pro-union president in history, said the vote will help strengthen manufacturing and the middle class. "Congratulations to the newest members of the United Auto...
WBAL Radio

House Jan. 6 committee releases final report on Capitol attack

(WASHINGTON) -- After nine public hearings and interviews with hundreds of witnesses, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late Thursday night. The 814-page volume is divided into eight chapters: The Big Lie; "I just want to find 11,780 votes"; Fake...
