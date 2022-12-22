Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Pile of injuries test Missouri’s depth in season finale
TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season. Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's receiving corps shows glimpse of future in Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than...
Columbia Missourian
Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl
Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
Columbia Missourian
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future
Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Columbia Missourian
Dr. James Brillhart, Sep. 11, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2022
Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart. With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a...
Columbia Missourian
New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage
Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company's fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
Columbia Missourian
Thelma Robinson June 10, 1942 — Dec. 19, 2022
Thelma Marie Robinson, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home.
Columbia Missourian
County moves ahead on solar farm regulations
Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8. Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They...
Columbia Missourian
Priority roads in Columbia deemed passable after Thursday night storm
As of Friday afternoon, priority roads in Columbia were deemed passable after a highly anticipated winter storm Thursday evening. Passable roads "can be traveled by a front-wheel drive vehicle operating at speeds well below posted speed limits using prudent winter weather driving techniques," according to a news release from the City of Columbia on Friday.
