Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”

15 DAYS AGO