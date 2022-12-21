ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Noisecreep

Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge

Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Noisecreep

Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show

What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Noisecreep

Security Mistake Slipknot’s Tortilla Man for Stage-Crashing Fan, Try to Stop Him

It turns out there are downsides to wearing a Slipknot mask. One of those is that it may make it a bit harder to determine the musician from the fan at a Slipknot show, as Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff discovered during the group's recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was briefly detained by security who wouldn't let him return to the stage.
Noisecreep

Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noisecreep

Ozzy Narrates ‘This Christmas Time’ With Pink Floyd + Duran Duran Members

Ozzy Osbourne narrates the nearly three-minute-long opening of a new holiday charity single, "This Christmas Time" by Evamore, recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios. It includes musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and Duran Duran members. The collaboration came together in support of The Cancer Awareness Trust and the U.K....
Noisecreep

Judge Rules Against Metallica in Lawsuit Over Postponed 2020 Tour Dates

In the latest update around the lawsuit, Metallica took a loss in the ongoing legal exchange between the metal band and their touring insurance company, a unit of Lloyd's of London, over Metallica concerts in 2020 postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's what Billboard reported this week. Metallica made...
Noisecreep

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Noisecreep

Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
CADOTT, WI
Noisecreep

Ville Valo Reveals HIM Songs He’ll Play on 2023 Solo Tour

Five years after the dissolution of HIM, Ville Valo is finally releasing his debut solo album, Neon Noir. We spoke with the goth rock icon about his life after HIM, his decision to stay sober after years of hard partying, the new album and more. “I wasn’t sure what to...
Noisecreep

Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023

Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

