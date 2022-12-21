Read full article on original website
Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge
Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel Discusses Touring With Iron Maiden + More
Within Temptation lead singer Sharon den Adel was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. Earlier this fall, the Dutch symphonic metal band band opened a North American leg of Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast World Tour," so there was much to talk about. A new...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t F–king Walk Much Now’ + Wants to Be Onstage
Talking with SirusXM satellite radio, Ozzy Osbourne says that he is still fighting to walk six months after his spinal surgery. Unfortunately, he said that his inability to fully get around onstage may affect his 2023 tour dates. This may come as a surprise to those that watched Ozzy perform...
Listen to Lars Ulrich’s Isolated Drum Tracks From Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica's "Lux Æterna," the band's new single released Nov. 28, is still being discussed by metal fans. One point of discussion — and a topic that will be unsurprising to longtime Metallica listeners — is the drum performance on the song from Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Now, you...
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show
What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Slipknot, Korn + More Announced in First Wave of Knotfest Japan 2023 Lineup
Slipknot's Knotfest will return to Japan in 2023, finally realizing a plan that was initially set in motion to take place in 2020. The pandemic kept pushing back the group's Knotfest Japan plans, but they've now revealed a partial lineup for the 2023 edition. Slipknot will head up both days...
Security Mistake Slipknot’s Tortilla Man for Stage-Crashing Fan, Try to Stop Him
It turns out there are downsides to wearing a Slipknot mask. One of those is that it may make it a bit harder to determine the musician from the fan at a Slipknot show, as Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff discovered during the group's recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was briefly detained by security who wouldn't let him return to the stage.
10-Year-Old Rages Singing Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ With Kid Band (O’Keefe Music Foundation)
If kids are our future, then the metal scene that lies ahead is looking really bright. Especially with the kids learning the ropes through the O'Keefe Music Foundation. After a year of brilliant covers, the group has given us one more gift before 2022 is out: A cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem."
Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Pantera Perform With Fill-In Bassists, Rex Brown Out With ‘Health Problems’
Rex Brown was forced to miss Pantera's fourth comeback show at Knotfest Chile (Dec.11) due to "health problems" and bassist Derek Engemann stepped into the role in his absence for most of the set, with former Down guitarist Bobby Lundgraf also helping out toward the end of the night. The...
Tuomos Holopainen Was ‘Convinced’ Nightwish Were Done When Marko Hietala Quit
It happens. Bands go through lineup changes, but for those involved, some of the cuts are felt a little deeper. That was the case for Nightwish, who said farewell to bassist Marko Hietala back in January of 2021, and according to keyboardist Tuomos Holopainen, he wasn't sure the band would survive it.
Ozzy Narrates ‘This Christmas Time’ With Pink Floyd + Duran Duran Members
Ozzy Osbourne narrates the nearly three-minute-long opening of a new holiday charity single, "This Christmas Time" by Evamore, recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios. It includes musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and Duran Duran members. The collaboration came together in support of The Cancer Awareness Trust and the U.K....
Judge Rules Against Metallica in Lawsuit Over Postponed 2020 Tour Dates
In the latest update around the lawsuit, Metallica took a loss in the ongoing legal exchange between the metal band and their touring insurance company, a unit of Lloyd's of London, over Metallica concerts in 2020 postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's what Billboard reported this week. Metallica made...
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival
Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Metal Hall of Fame Unveils All 2023 Inductees – Sebastian Bach + More
The 2023 edition of the Metal Hall of Fame induction ceremony had already revealed that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's inductees. Now we have the full list of honorees at this year's metal gala. They include Sebastian Bach, guitarist Chris Impellitteri, influential thrash band Raven and Foreigner vocalist and solo artist Lou Gramm.
Ville Valo Reveals HIM Songs He’ll Play on 2023 Solo Tour
Five years after the dissolution of HIM, Ville Valo is finally releasing his debut solo album, Neon Noir. We spoke with the goth rock icon about his life after HIM, his decision to stay sober after years of hard partying, the new album and more. “I wasn’t sure what to...
Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023
Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
