ofaafo
2d ago
… what we all feared and suspected… rot in jail and in hell!
Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Tyler Wilkins, identified in local news reports as Winchester’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has already been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping for...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
News4Jax.com
Father of 16-year-old killed by boyfriend learned during trial she was stabbed over 120 times
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of Ayana Belton are breathing a sigh of relief after her boyfriend was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing her to death in 2020. Robert Belton, who is the father of eight, said his family received closure for Ayana’s death. He remembered...
Georgia School Official Accused of Statutory Rape After Student Boozefest
Serving alcohol to minors earlier this year at a Halloween party could prove to be the beginning of the end for a 43-year-old Murray County School administrator, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and providing alcohol to minors. 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, who directed the district’s federal programs and admissions, faced 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after the alleged October incident. But the investigation into Terry’s conduct would eventually loop in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in late November, after a sexual relationship with a student was allegedly discovered. “These are extremely serious charges,” a spokesperson for the school system told FOX Chattanooga. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.” Terry is currently booked into the Murray County Jail, and the investigation into her behavior is still ongoing.Read it at FOX 5
FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, then spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Athena Strand’s mom shares heartbreaking pic of open casket in touching post after ‘killer’ Tanner Horner’s arrest
ATHENA Strand's mother has shared a heartbreaking photo on Facebook of her slain daughter's open casket. Strand's body was discovered on December 2 by Wise County police and the FBI about six miles from her house just days after she had been reported missing. Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, thanked the...
‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’: Florida Woman Arrested Four Years After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter in the Ocean
A 29-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly killing her newborn baby whose body was fished out of an Atlantic Ocean coastal inlet more than four years ago. Arya Singh was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
‘I Would Qualify Him as a Monster’: Authorities Say Florida Man with ‘Sacrifice’ Tattoo on Forehead ‘Raped and Mutilated’ a Woman
A 54-year-old Florida man with the word “sacrifice” tattooed across his forehead is accused of raping and mutilating a woman. Bruce Wayne Whitehead, who deputies referred to as a “brutal rapist,” was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of attempted felony murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping, and robbery: armed with a deadly weapon, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
14-year-old being charged as an adult in relation to kidnapping death in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - New developments have emerged in the case of a man kidnapped and found dead in an Indiana County field last month. A 14-year-old is now being charged in the case and being charged as an adult. RELATED STORIES:7 charged with homicide in 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa's kidnapping deathPolice: Missing Indiana County teen was kidnapped and killedHarmony Hayward is being formally charged in the 2022 death of Hayden Garreffa. She is being held in a juvenile detention center while she awaits a preliminary arraignment. Hayward and seven others are charged in the death of Garreffa who was taken from his home before he was stabbed and left in that field. Police believe there had been a dispute involving one of the suspects and the victim.
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
