Los Angeles, CA

Rams injury report: Aaron Donald DNP on Wednesday, David Long Jr. limited

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
The season is winding down for the Los Angeles Rams, with just three games remaining for the defending Super Bowl champs. Next up are the Denver Broncos, who the Rams are facing after just playing the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

Because it’s a short week, the Rams did not practice on Wednesday, so the participation levels on the first injury report are merely an estimate. That being said, Aaron Donald remains listed as a non-participant, as he would’ve missed practice again.

David Long Jr. seems to be making progress after sitting out all of last week, being estimated as a limited participant in practice. Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek were DNP, but they’ve already been ruled out for the year. Marquise Copeland and John Wolford were also non-participants.

Here’s a look at the full injury report, which lists Randy Gregory as DNP and Courtland Sutton as limited.

