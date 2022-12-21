Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Reaction To The Tax Fraud Verdict Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Former President Donald Trump has made a lot of headlines this year, one of which was his announcement that he would be running for president in the 2024 presidential, vying for his second chance as Commander-in-Chief. And just because Trump has been out of office since Joe Biden became president,...
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution
Trump "says a lot of things," noted Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who insisted he "can't be chasing every one of these crazy statements."
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
MSNBC
Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns
On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
Meet the Trumps: How America's first family arrived in New York on a steamship from Germany in 1885 and built a sprawling empire in 4 generations
The Trump family dynasty has produced real-estate moguls, a pioneering scientist, one federal judge, and the former president of the United States.
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
MSNBC
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"
The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.
Psaki says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ shouldn’t be underestimated
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said former President Trump has an “evil charisma” that shouldn’t be underestimated as he once again vies again for the GOP’s presidential nomination. “Democrats and sane Republicans underestimate Trump at their own peril because in order for...
MSNBC
Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show
Despite her composure during a June public hearing, transcripts from the Jan. 6 Committee show Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, dealt with inner turmoil and fear over breaking with Trumpworld.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control
Barb McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the awkward possibility that Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan could find themselves under investigation by the DOJ for their role in January 6th and Donald Trump's scheme to negate the 2020 election, even as they use their new control of the House to investigate January 6th investigators. Dec. 23, 2022.
Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution
Former President Trump is drawing attention for calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution, citing baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more on Trump’s latest controversies since announcing his third bid for the White House. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why didn’t the IRS audit Trump the way it was required to?
To hear Republicans tell it, the Democratic effort to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns was never legitimate. This entire initiative, the GOP has long argued, was little more than a fishing expedition from rabid partisans trying to dig up dirt on a political foe. That argument suffered a fatal...
