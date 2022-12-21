ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid

Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
MSNBC

"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC

January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

Barb McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the awkward possibility that Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan could find themselves under investigation by the DOJ for their role in January 6th and Donald Trump's scheme to negate the 2020 election, even as they use their new control of the House to investigate January 6th investigators. Dec. 23, 2022.
NBC News

Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution

Former President Trump is drawing attention for calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution, citing baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more on Trump’s latest controversies since announcing his third bid for the White House. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Why didn’t the IRS audit Trump the way it was required to?

To hear Republicans tell it, the Democratic effort to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns was never legitimate. This entire initiative, the GOP has long argued, was little more than a fishing expedition from rabid partisans trying to dig up dirt on a political foe. That argument suffered a fatal...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy