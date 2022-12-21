Read full article on original website
Related
'It's just good for our hearts': Stockton business gives away $32k in toys
STOCKTON, Calif. — Smiles were on faces, the holiday spirit was in the air and feelings of gratitude were on the mind in south Stockton Thursday as hundreds of kids picked out free toys. Owners of Winner's Bingo held their annual toy giveaway event Thursday morning, bringing out an...
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
scoe.net
Spring 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Workshops
The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) believes its efforts are enriched by the diversity of its staff and the people they serve. Through its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department, SCOE presents a variety of learning opportunities as it works to develop strategies, programs, and services that meet the unique needs of all learners, helping eliminate gaps in opportunity and achievement.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
The California cities with their own Monopoly games
Sacramento became the most recent city depicted in a Monopoly game when it went on sale in November.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
Sacramento Observer
New Housing To Help Revitalize Stockton Blvd.
The City of Sacramento says it’s crafting a new vision of economic vibrancy and revitalization for Stockton Boulevard – and more affordable housing will play a big role. The city in September announced plans for a vacant 8-acre lot on Stockton Boulevard to contain 200 new affordable housing units. The project near West Campus High School is expected to be completed in January 2024 and will become nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California’s largest development in the region. Mercy Housing, in collaboration with the city and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, spearheads the $15 million project.
CBS News
Sacramento County Superior Court is looking for grand jurors
If you live in Sacramento County and have a desire to hold the powerful accountable, you can apply at the Sacramento County court website. The deadline is Dec. 30.
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
KCRA.com
Salvation Army gives away 20,000 toys to Sacramento-area families in need
The Salvation Army on Wednesday gave away 20,000 toys — some of them handmade — to 5,000 families in need in the Sacramento area. The Angel Tree Program, which provides gifts to families, has been in place for more than 40 years. The Salvation Army said they had a record number of families requesting help with gifts this year because of inflation.
KCRA.com
'It goes further than just myself': Stockton residents share the love after holiday food giveaway
STOCKTON, Calif. — Kindness and heart can go a long way when making someone’s holiday, particularly to those who may have had a tough year. The staff and volunteers with the Stockton Emergency Food Bank know this all too well. It’s nothing new that the food bank hosts...
davisvanguard.org
Sheriff Jones Must Comply with Pro-Immigrant State Laws Under Lawsuit Settlement
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones was accused of illegally transferring immigrants from the county jail to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Sacramento resident Misael Echeveste and two local nonprofit organizations, United Latinos and NorCal Resist. This week, they announced a settlement in their...
Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento. The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
KCRA.com
Marine born in Lodi died while on duty, officials say
LODI, Calif. — A Marine who was born in Lodi has died while on duty, officials said Friday. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death. He was part of a security group. The cause of his death is...
KSBW.com
Multi-state murder case: Man accused of killing CHP captain's husband extradited to Kentucky
The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece together the web of...
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
Comments / 0