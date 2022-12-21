Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Unforgettable gifts under the tree – from underwear and Easy Bake Oven, to talking doll and saucer sled
Christmas morning is all about expectations. Children dream about their lengthy wish lists, and families do their best to make the morning memorable. Sometimes, it’s the gifts that don’t make it under the tree that create lasting memories. Sometimes, after the wrapping paper has been ripped off and flung across the room, it’s those gathered on Christmas that mean the most.
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
interlochenpublicradio.org
For some people, Christmas is for the birds
The holidays mean a lot of different things to different people. For some volunteers, it’s time to go look for birds. At this time of year, thousands of people across the U.S., spend a day counting birds for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. “I think I was in middle...
13abc.com
ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and...
13abc.com
Toledo Fire Chief Graduates with Doctorate in Leadership, Plans to Implement Trainings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In high-stress situations, when firefighters risk their lives, having competent leadership in every rank is critically important. Deputy Chief of Operations at Toledo Fire and Rescue Bryce Blair knows this better than most. The firefighter of almost 30 years recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education...
bgindependentmedia.org
Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless
An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
13abc.com
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Resident Addresses Council Following Facebook Post
The Archbold Village Council met on Monday, December 19 with a short agenda. Present during the meeting was Jason Vasko of Hawthorne Drive, who wished to address to council following a Facebook post that he made questioning why there was a “20% income tax increase and a 12% cost increase to the township for fire service if we voted 23% income tax for public safety.”
bgindependentmedia.org
Opposition new BG zoning should not divide young & old
The BG Independent’s coverage of City Council’s latest meeting features a false dividing line. We’re told that “older residents” dig in their heels, while “new younger…professionals” keep an open mind. But can problems aggravated by Commercial-Residential zoning — noise pollution, litter, traffic congestion, and slum conditions, to name a few — really be dismissed as a generation gap?
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
13abc.com
Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people are dealing with the flu right now and there’s a canine version of it, too. Dog flu is an upper respiratory disease, much like the human form of the virus. So what can you do to help keep your pet safe?
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
13abc.com
Local doctors warn cold-related health risks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills like those caused by Friday’s winter storm – pose a wide range of health risks. “Slips and trips is always the most common. People slipping on ice, falling, and injuries related to that like broken bones and things,” said Flower Hospital E.R. Doctor James Walters.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
toledocitypaper.com
New Community Radio Station Launches in Toledo
WAKT We Act Radio is a new community-based radio station broadcasting daily at 106.1FM. At the station’s October 1 Open House the public was able to tour the studio space, to learn about the radio station and how the community can interact with the station through creative programming and volunteering.
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up. A group was out Thursday morning...
bgindependentmedia.org
New PR zoning would exacerbate problems already causing decline in near downtown neighborhoods
Recently the city of Bowling Green has begun a process to change the zoning designation for the center city. The Council is right now writing a draft of a new zoning code for the center of our town, which they are (ironically) calling Pedestrian/ Residential. This proposal would change our center city neighborhood streets from R2 to allow business and denser housing (i.e. rentals and townhouses or apartment buildings).
bgindependentmedia.org
Great Art Escape celebrates the season for all the senses
The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Great Art Escape. Visitors will find something for everyone with an array of events Dec. 28 thrugh Dec. 30. Enjoy performances in the galleries; activities in the family center and glassblowing demonstrations in...
