ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Unforgettable gifts under the tree – from underwear and Easy Bake Oven, to talking doll and saucer sled

Christmas morning is all about expectations. Children dream about their lengthy wish lists, and families do their best to make the morning memorable. Sometimes, it’s the gifts that don’t make it under the tree that create lasting memories. Sometimes, after the wrapping paper has been ripped off and flung across the room, it’s those gathered on Christmas that mean the most.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH
interlochenpublicradio.org

For some people, Christmas is for the birds

The holidays mean a lot of different things to different people. For some volunteers, it’s time to go look for birds. At this time of year, thousands of people across the U.S., spend a day counting birds for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. “I think I was in middle...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless

An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Resident Addresses Council Following Facebook Post

The Archbold Village Council met on Monday, December 19 with a short agenda. Present during the meeting was Jason Vasko of Hawthorne Drive, who wished to address to council following a Facebook post that he made questioning why there was a “20% income tax increase and a 12% cost increase to the township for fire service if we voted 23% income tax for public safety.”
ARCHBOLD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Opposition new BG zoning should not divide young & old

The BG Independent’s coverage of City Council’s latest meeting features a false dividing line. We’re told that “older residents” dig in their heels, while “new younger…professionals” keep an open mind. But can problems aggravated by Commercial-Residential zoning — noise pollution, litter, traffic congestion, and slum conditions, to name a few — really be dismissed as a generation gap?
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local doctors warn cold-related health risks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills like those caused by Friday’s winter storm – pose a wide range of health risks. “Slips and trips is always the most common. People slipping on ice, falling, and injuries related to that like broken bones and things,” said Flower Hospital E.R. Doctor James Walters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

New Community Radio Station Launches in Toledo

WAKT We Act Radio is a new community-based radio station broadcasting daily at 106.1FM. At the station’s October 1 Open House the public was able to tour the studio space, to learn about the radio station and how the community can interact with the station through creative programming and volunteering.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

New PR zoning would exacerbate problems already causing decline in near downtown neighborhoods

Recently the city of Bowling Green has begun a process to change the zoning designation for the center city. The Council is right now writing a draft of a new zoning code for the center of our town, which they are (ironically) calling Pedestrian/ Residential. This proposal would change our center city neighborhood streets from R2 to allow business and denser housing (i.e. rentals and townhouses or apartment buildings).
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Great Art Escape celebrates the season for all the senses

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Great Art Escape. Visitors will find something for everyone with an array of events Dec. 28 thrugh Dec. 30. Enjoy performances in the galleries; activities in the family center and glassblowing demonstrations in...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy